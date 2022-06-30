Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 30 (ANI/PNN): Under the guidance of a visionary leader, Bhawna Sethi, India's leading influencer marketing firm, LetsInfluence, set up its new office in Mumbai.

The newly opened office of LetsInfluence supports customers in reaching their target audiences using the greatest social media talent available. They also help in boosting audience connections, increasing engagement, and promoting brand-influencer collaborations.

Letsinfluence handpicks the greatest influencers to help the brand achieve its marketing goals. The firm builds and implements a successful influencer marketing campaign with a dedicated staff by developing and editing content and coordinating with influencers and companies. They are introducing a new creator-centric solution that will assist creators in overcoming their challenges to provide the finest service to their clients.

This will make their collaboration process more fluid and allow them to explore more partnership opportunities. As a result, the material is of the greatest quality, and the emphasis is on forming connections with businesses and influencers. They also assist businesses in reaching their target audience by selecting the proper influencers.

Sharing about the inception of her firm, founder Bhawna Sethi said, "Over the years, I understood the importance of networking and witnessed the digital world evolve. Nowadays, almost every brand emphasizes digital marketing to create an online presence. I also perceived that social media influencers would eventually become more essential to brands. I took on various projects and discovered they had much potential. As a result, we extended the team, which led to the founding of Letsinfluence."

"With the growing waves of the start-up business, it's tough to locate people who share the same perspective or 'hustler attitude.' I owe it to my team, and I thank them for their assistance. We all desire Letsinfluence to become one of India's top marketing firms in India. Even though we are bootstrapped and face our challenges, we endeavor to preserve revenue stability. And, I wish to expand my business to help many more brands for which I am looking forward to expanding my team," she added, describing her team.

Based out of Gurgaon, Haryana, LetsInfluence offers 360-degree Influencer Marketing services and end-to-end campaign execution for all its customers. The firm also helps top-notch brand manage their social reputation by helping them find the right influencers. They also focus on providing clients with renowned names for their brand with a shorter turnaround time. And, with its dedicated team, they focus on creating the best branding and Funnel Campaigns.

Bhawna Sethi, the brains of LetsInfluence, was named one of the Top 20 Emerging Business Women Leaders of the Year 2021 by Women Entrepreneur Magazine. So, if you're seeking someone who can come up with brilliant marketing ideas and select the greatest influencer for your brand, you must visit LetsInfluence for all your needs.

