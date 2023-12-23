VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 23: Today marks the momentous launch of Fuji Halcyon, the new wonder of Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, presented by the esteemed Realplus Homes. This groundbreaking real estate project introduces a haven of luxury, promising an unparalleled living experience for 75 discerning residents. With homes featuring private lifts and a single palatial residence on each floor, Fuji Halcyon stands as a testament to opulence and exclusivity.

A Symphony of Opulence, Exclusivity and Sophistication: Fuji Halcyon

Situated in the heart of Jubilee Hills, 'FUJI Halcyon by Realplus Homes' transcends the realm of a typical residential project. More than just a building, it stands as an extraordinary wonder that redefines luxury living in Hyderabad. Boasting expansive villa-sized apartments and a suite of three-tier amenities, Fuji Halcyon emerges as the epitome of sophistication and exclusivity, inviting those who crave a life beyond the ordinary. With only 75 opulent homes, each featuring private lifts and a single palatial residence on every floor, Fuji Halcyon symbolizes unlimited exclusivity for the limited few, setting a new standard for lavish living.

Unlimited Exclusivity for the Limited Few

True to its name, Fuji Halcyon transcends the conventional and caters to individuals desiring a life that is both all-inclusive and uniquely exclusive. With only 75 privileged families in mind, this limited-edition offering embodies the concept of 'unlimited exclusivity for the limited.' Much like the awe-inspiring grandeur of Japan's Mount Fuji, this project pays tribute to the remarkable individuals who call Jubilee Hills home.

Jubilee Hills: The Epitome of Prestige

Nestled in the heart of Jubilee Hills, Fuji Halcyon enjoys an elevated position, providing breathtaking panoramic views of the vibrant city of Hyderabad. Jubilee Hills, synonymous with prestige and luxury, is a haven for successful individuals, from entertainment moguls to business tycoons. Surrounded by opulent residences and upscale shopping, Fuji Halcyon stands as the epitome of luxury in this exclusive neighborhood.

Unparalleled Lifestyle at 610 Meters Altitude

Fuji Halcyon offers 75 opulent homes, ranging from 7504 to 10,121 square feet, ensuring unrivalled spaciousness. Perched at an altitude of 610 meters, it transcends ordinary living, providing not just living spaces but a tranquil escape from daily life.

No wonder it's a wonder for it seamlessly weaves dreams into reality

Fuji Halcyon offers remarkable apartment sizes ranging from 7504 to 10,121 square feet, ensuring an unmatched sense of spaciousness. The stilt lobby, towering at an impressive 9 meters, invites residents into a world of unparalleled luxury and indulgence. Spanning over 72,000 square feet, the property hosts a variety of lifestyle amenities spread across the Podium, Terrace, and Clubhouse. Each 4 BHK residence comes with 4 car parking spaces, ensuring convenience and exclusivity. The homes are 100 per cent Vastu compliant, and with 7 terraces, residents can indulge in rare and delightful experiences.

Eco-consciousness and Environmental Friendliness

An exceptional highlight is Fuji Halcyon's pre-certification with an IGBC Platinum rating, underscoring its environmentally conscious and eco-friendly design. This rare feat from the Indian Green Building Council speaks volumes about Fuji's commitment to sustainability and responsible living.

Realplus Homes: Crafting Dreams into Reality

Crafted by Realplus Homes, Fuji represents a vision rooted in collaborative principles and a unique perspective on real estate. With global exposure and qualified leadership, Realplus Homes prioritizes quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. Their commitment to an uncompromising lifestyle ensures a hassle-free, low-maintenance living experience.

Experience the Extraordinary at Fuji Halcyon

Fuji Halcyon invites you to experience the life you've always dreamt of, creating a lifetime of memories in a world of your own. For more details, visit www.realplushomes.com.

TS RERA No. P02500005860

Embark on a journey of opulence and sophistication at Fuji Halcyon - where luxury meets a lifetime of fulfilment.

