Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11: The true essence of fighting goes beyond punches and victories - it lies in discipline, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of one's goal. Maqam, releasing on March 7th, brings this philosophy to life, telling the story of a fighter who overcomes struggles and setbacks to carve his destiny in the world of the Art of Fighting.

Adding a profound emotional touch to the film is the legendary Tom Alter in his final theatrical release. A beloved icon of Indian cinema and theatre, Alter's special cameo in Maqam marks the last time audiences will witness his brilliance on the big screen, making this film a poignant tribute to his legacy.

Rooted in the spirit of endurance and self-mastery, Maqam is more than just a sports drama - it's a powerful exploration of what it truly means to be a warrior, both inside and outside the ring. The film delves into the mental and physical battles that define a champion, offering an unfiltered look at the sacrifices and discipline required to master the Art of Fighting.

Leading the film is actor and producer Maayur Jittsingh Kagade, who embodies the spirit of an elite fighter. A multiple world-record holder, his accolades include:

* National Limca Book Record Holder

* Asia Book Record Holder

* India Book Record Holder

* Elite World Record Holder

* Talent Book Record Holder

* Athletics Book Record Holder

Kagade was also awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree for achieving a world record in Vietnam, making his journey as inspiring as the story he brings to the screen.

Speaking about the film, Maayur Jittsingh Kagade shared:

"Fighting is not just about strength - it's about strategy, endurance, and above all, the ability to rise after every fall. Maqam captures the essence of this journey, showing that true fighters are not defined by their victories but by their struggles. I wanted to bring this philosophy to life, not just as an actor but as someone who has lived through battles of my own."

Scheduled to release on March 7th, Maqam promises an adrenaline-pumping yet deeply emotional portrayal of a fighter's journey. As the countdown begins, the film stands as both an ode to the fighting spirit and a heartfelt farewell to Tom Alter, ensuring his legacy continues to inspire generations to come.

