Business News | TONI&GUY Academy Strengthens India Education Network with Launch of Indore Academy and Enhanced Global Curriculum

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 27: New Indore academy, internationally aligned curriculum upgrades, and specialised technical courses reinforce TONI&GUY's commitment to world-class hairdressing education in India

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Reinforcing its long-standing legacy of education-led excellence, TONI&GUY Academy India has announced the launch of its newest academy in Indore, alongside the introduction of an enhanced global curriculum and specialised short-term technical courses designed to meet the evolving demands of the modern hair industry.

The launch of the Indore academy marks a significant step in the brand's continued expansion across India, bringing internationally recognised hairdressing education to one of Central India's fastest-growing professional and creative markets. Built on the globally established TONI&GUY education philosophy, the academy aims to create a new generation of highly skilled hair professionals trained to international standards.

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The Indore academy will offer TONI&GUY's signature 12-18 week beginner programme, a structured foundation course focused on developing technical precision, creative understanding, and strong salon discipline. The curriculum covers advanced fundamentals in cutting, colouring, styling, consultation, client communication, and finishing techniques, all taught through the same education framework followed across TONI&GUY academies globally.

As part of the curriculum enhancement, TONI&GUY Academy India has also introduced new specialised learning modules designed to strengthen technical expertise and industry readiness.

A newly launched 4-week Colour Fundamentals course will focus on building deeper understanding of tone, lift, colour placement, formulation, and modern colour correction techniques, reflecting the growing demand for sophisticated colour services in the Indian salon market.

The academy has also introduced a dedicated 2-week Barbering course, focused on modern men's grooming techniques, precision clipper work, fades, texture control, and contemporary salon barbering practices.

The updated curriculum now incorporates TONI&GUY's latest international collection, Edition 1, bringing renewed focus to advanced layering methods, adaptable salon shapes, contemporary short haircuts, and versatile cutting structures that align with current global trends and changing client preferences.

The colour curriculum has also evolved to reflect emerging industry demands, particularly the growing preference among Indian clients for softer tonal finishes, seamless blending techniques, and lighter colour work that achieves lift while maintaining hair integrity and premium international finishing standards.

"Education has always been the foundation of the TONI&GUY philosophy, and every academy we open represents our commitment to building stronger professionals for the future of the industry," said entity["people","Raghav Bhambri","Director, TONI&GUY North, West India and TONI&GUY Academy India.

"With the launch of our Indore academy, we are bringing globally aligned education and technical training to a new market that holds immense potential for creative growth. Our goal is to ensure that aspiring professionals receive not only strong technical fundamentals, but also exposure to the international standards, discipline, and creative thinking that define TONI&GUY worldwide."

Bhambri further added that the evolution of the curriculum reflects both international movements in hairdressing and the rapidly changing expectations of salon clients in India.

"Today's professionals need far more specialised technical knowledge than before. Strong cutting foundations, intelligent colour understanding, and specialised skills like barbering are becoming essential for long-term success. Our education system is continuously evolving to ensure students remain aligned with the future of the industry."

The expansion of the academy network reflects TONI&GUY Academy India's broader commitment to strengthening technical standards, structured education, and creative excellence within the Indian hair industry.

With academies across multiple cities and further growth planned, the organisation continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of salon professionals through globally benchmarked education systems and internationally recognised teaching methodologies.

About TONI&GUY Academy India

TONI&GUY Academy is the education division of the internationally renowned TONI&GUY hairdressing organisation, founded in London in 1963. Built on the philosophy that education is the foundation of technical and creative excellence, the academy network delivers internationally aligned training programs for aspiring and professional hairdressers across cutting, colouring, styling, barbering, and advanced salon techniques.

In India, TONI&GUY Academy continues to provide structured education systems rooted in global standards, helping develop highly skilled professionals equipped for the modern salon industry.

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