Business News | TONI&GUY India Crosses 110+ Salons, Announces Expansion Across North India Alongside New Technology and Service Innovations

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 27: New locations in Delhi NCR, Gurgaon, Gorakhpur, Punjab and Gujarat alongside upgraded consultation systems, new treatments and continued education-led growth

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TONI&GUY India has crossed the milestone of 110 salons across North, West and Central India, with new locations being added in Modinagar, Delhi NCR, Gurgaon, Gorakhpur, Alwar, Danapur, Bilaspur, Barnala, Surat and Faridabad, along with further expansion planned across Punjab and Gujarat.

The growth reflects the brand's continued focus on building its network while maintaining the education-driven approach that defines the TONI&GUY system globally.

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Alongside new openings, the brand is working on strengthening performance across existing salons by improving consultation methods, upgrading technical training, and introducing new services in colour, scalp and skin treatments.

The brand is also incorporating new technologies within salons, including advanced consultation processes, updated colour techniques, and new treatment categories developed in collaboration with professional skincare brand Dermalogica, including Red Light Therapy, a light-based treatment used to help address concerns such as pigmentation, acne and skin recovery.

In colour services, there has been a noticeable shift in client preference toward softer tones, controlled lift and colour results that do not require excessive bleaching, and the brand has been adapting its techniques and training accordingly.

"Crossing the 110-salon mark is an important milestone for us, but our focus is not only on expansion -- it is equally on strengthening the quality of work across every location," said Sonali Bhambri, Director, TONI&GUY Master Franchisee, North-West India

"We continue to invest in education, consultation systems and new service technologies so that the standard of work remains consistent across the network."

TONI&GUY India continues to work closely with its academy system to ensure that stylists across all salons remain aligned with global techniques and seasonal collections.

"The Indian consumer today is far more aware and informed, which means salons have to keep evolving," she added. "Our approach is to grow steadily while improving training, introducing new treatments, and making sure that every TONI&GUY salon reflects the technical discipline the brand is known for worldwide."

With further expansion planned across both established and emerging markets, TONI&GUY India continues to focus on strengthening its presence while maintaining the education-led structure that has defined the brand for decades.

About TONI&GUY India

Founded in London in 1963, TONI&GUY India is an international hairdressing organisation known for its global network of salons and academies and its strong focus on education, technical discipline and continuous training. The brand operates across multiple countries and is recognised for combining salon work with structured professional education.

TONI&GUY India operates an extensive network of salons across India, offering hairdressing, colour, grooming and treatment services supported by ongoing training, global techniques and an education-driven approach to salon development.

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