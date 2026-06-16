Business News | Top 10 Designer Kurta Brands for Men

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 16: A kurta has long been a symbol of elegance, heritage, and exceptional craftsmanship in India. Deeply rooted in tradition yet constantly evolving with contemporary fashion, it remains a timeless wardrobe essential. Versatile, sophisticated, and culturally rich, a well-crafted kurta effortlessly bridges the gap between classic and modern style. Here's a carefully curated list of the top 10 designer kurta brands, each bringing its own distinctive interpretation to the world of ethnic wear.

Also Read | Sanchita Ugale Death: Indraxi Kanjilal Claims Late Actress Was Harassed and Threatened by Her 'Saajan Ghar' Co-Star Ujjwal Sharma.

1. Kalpraag

Kalpraag stands as a remarkable example of the evolution of Indian ethnic fashion, seamlessly blending heritage with contemporary sophistication. Recognized by many fashion enthusiasts as one of the best kurta brands for men and often described as the "Disneyland of men's ethnic wear," the label has established itself as a benchmark in the premium kurta segment through exceptional craftsmanship and a forward-thinking design philosophy.

Also Read | Telegram Ban in India: Message-Editing Feature Disabled Till June 30 – What You Need To Know.

Every Kalpraag kurta reflects a dedication to timeless elegance and meticulous detailing. From story telling in kurta to innovative pure linen creations and exquisite mirror-work kurtas, the brand consistently pushes creative boundaries while staying rooted in tradition. Its designer kurta collection offers an experience that is both personal and unforgettable--perfect for those who seek to be the life of the party while embracing refined style. More than a brand, Kalpraag represents a movement that is redefining the kurta landscape. Often regarded as a No. 1 kurta brand among modern ethnic wear enthusiasts, it continues to set new standards for quality, creativity, and sophistication in Indian menswear.

2. Kalki Fashion

Kalki Fashion has emerged as a powerhouse in the bridal and festive wear industry. The brand's kurtas showcase intricate embroidery, luxurious fabrics, and vibrant color palettes, making them a true expression of grandeur.

Perfect for weddings and festive occasions, Kalki's creations effortlessly combine opulence with sophistication. Their commitment to bespoke craftsmanship and trend-forward ethnic wear has made them a favorite among individuals who want to leave a lasting impression.

3. Sabyasachi

Sabyasachi is celebrated for bringing heritage craftsmanship to the forefront of modern luxury fashion. His kurta designs embody understated elegance, featuring exquisite detailing, rich textiles, and a refined aesthetic inspired by India's royal traditions.

Known for his dedication to artisanal techniques, Sabyasachi creates pieces that exude sophistication without being overly ornate. Each kurta reflects a perfect balance of cultural authenticity and contemporary refinement, making it a preferred choice for discerning men seeking timeless style.

4. Tarun Tahiliani

Tarun Tahiliani is renowned for his ability to fuse Indian craftsmanship with global design sensibilities. His kurta collections are characterized by impeccable tailoring, luxurious fabrics, and intricate embellishments that create a distinctive sense of effortless sophistication.

Drawing inspiration from India's rich textile heritage, Tahiliani crafts garments that offer both elegance and comfort. His designs are ideal for men who appreciate refined luxury and contemporary silhouettes while maintaining a strong connection to traditional Indian aesthetics.

5. Jatin Malik

Jatin Malik is celebrated for his bold creativity and unmistakable design language. Every kurta reflects meticulous hand craftsmanship, with detailed embroidery, hand-painted elements, and artisanal finishing that make each piece feel exclusive rather than mass-produced.

His Kurta collection blends classic Indian silhouettes with modern tailoring, creating kurtas that feel rooted in tradition yet relevant for today's fashion-conscious man. The kurtas are crafted using luxurious fabrics such as silk, slub silk, crepe, and linen-silk blends, giving them a refined drape and elevated look.

6. Rahul Mishra

Rahul Mishra is known for transforming traditional craftsmanship into wearable works of art. His kurta designs often feature intricate hand embroidery, nature-inspired motifs, and exceptional attention to detail that reflect the skill of Indian artisans.

With a design philosophy rooted in sustainability and heritage, Mishra creates garments that are both visually striking and timeless. His kurtas combine modern elegance with handcrafted excellence, making them a compelling choice for men who value authenticity, craftsmanship, and refined luxury.

7. Shantanu & Nikhil

Shantanu & Nikhil have been instrumental in redefining Indian ethnic wear through a contemporary lens. Their kurtas are distinguished by structured silhouettes, clean lines, and muted color palettes.

Designed for the modern man and woman, their creations challenge conventional ethnic wear norms while presenting a futuristic vision of Indian fashion. Ideal for formal occasions and prestigious gatherings, their designs resonate with those who appreciate innovative aesthetics.

8. Rohit Bal

Rohit Bal is synonymous with artistic luxury and timeless grandeur. His kurta designs often feature motifs inspired by Indian flora and fauna, creating pieces that exude regal charm and sophistication.

Known for his meticulous attention to detail, Bal masterfully merges traditional aesthetics with avant-garde influences. His creations are designed for those who appreciate bold, expressive fashion that remains deeply connected to cultural heritage.

9. Abhinav Mishra

Celebrated for his ethereal aesthetic, Abhinav Mishra has carved a unique niche in the festive and wedding wear space. His signature mirror work, combined with soft pastel palettes, creates kurtas that beautifully balance tradition with modern charm.

A preferred choice for pre-wedding celebrations, Mishra's designs radiate a playful elegance that appeals to the contemporary fashion enthusiast. His talent for transforming simple silhouettes into striking statement pieces has earned him a loyal following among those who appreciate refined artistry.

10. Manyavar

Manyavar has become a household name in Indian ethnic fashion, offering kurta designs that seamlessly blend tradition with contemporary appeal. The brand is renowned for creating versatile styles that cater to weddings, festive celebrations, and cultural occasions with equal elegance.

Its kurta collection showcases rich craftsmanship, intricate embroidery, and thoughtfully curated color palettes that appeal to modern Indian men. With a focus on comfort, accessibility, and timeless design, Manyavar continues to redefine ethnic wear while staying deeply rooted in India's cultural heritage.

Conclusion

Indian kurtas have evolved far beyond their traditional origins, becoming a versatile and fashionable choice for every occasion. Whether it is the unmatched artistry of Kalpraag or the bold creativity of Sabyasachi, each brand offers a unique perspective on ethnic fashion, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

From understated sophistication to eye-catching statement pieces, these labels represent the very best of Indian ethnic wear. Investing in creations from these leading brands ensures that you carry forward a legacy of style, elegance, and cultural pride with every ensemble.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)