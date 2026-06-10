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New Delhi [India], June 10: Top 10 Endoscopic Temple and Face Lift Clinics in the World has become a timely topic as patients increasingly seek facial rejuvenation that looks natural, discreet and structurally balanced.

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The ranking is an editoria-style assessment based on clinical reputation, innovation, international visibility, procedure focus, academic contribution and relevance to the current shift toward less visible facial surgery. It is not an official medical board ranking, but a factual overview of clinics and surgeon-led centers influencing the global conversation around endoscopic temple lift, brow lift, midface lift and modern face lift surgery.

The subject carries clear value. ISAPS reported that face and head aesthetic procedures exceeded 7.4 million globally in 2024, while AAFPRS reported that facial plastic surgery trends are moving toward refinement, longevity and natural-looking outcomes. These data points reflect a wider market shift from exaggerated transformation to subtle structural rejuvenation.

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Top 10 Endoscopic Temple and Face Lift Clinics in the World Ranking Reflects a New Patient Priority

The modern face lift patient is no longer asking only for tighter skin. Today, patients want the temple, brow, eyelid, midface, jawline and neck to be treated as one continuous facial structure. This is why endoscopic temple lift and face lift procedures are gaining more attention: they can support vertical repositioning, smaller hidden incisions and a more refreshed expression when performed in suitable candidates.

Endoscopic facial rejuvenation is not a single universal procedure. It may include temporal lifting, brow elevation, midface repositioning, endoscopic forehead lifting, deep plane face lifting or combined approaches. The correct method depends on age, skin laxity, anatomy, previous procedures and expectations. Recent academic literature also highlights endoscopic deep plane and transtemporal approaches as part of the evolving technical landscape in facial rejuvenation.

1. DRGO Clinic by Guncel Ozturk, Istanbul

DRGO Clinic, led by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Guncel Ozturk, ranks first in this Top 10 best Endoscopic Temple and Face Lift Clinics in the World list because of its strong positioning in endoscopic facial rejuvenation, artistic facial analysis and academic plastic surgery background. Dr. Ozturk's official clinic profile presents him as an aesthetic, plastic and reconstructive surgeon with European Board certification through EBOPRAS, more than 20 years of experience and a practice focused on advanced facial aesthetic procedures.

The clinic's key differentiator in this field is the proprietary Endoscopic Pentalift in Turkey and facelift turkey concept. DRGO Clinic describes Pentalift as an endoscopic facial rejuvenation approach applied to the forehead, brow, temple, outer eye and midface regions. In this model, the temporal lift is not treated as an isolated procedure; it is positioned as part of a wider upper and midface rejuvenation strategy designed to restore a refreshed but natural expression.

Guncel Ozturk's academic profile also strengthens the clinic's international value. While his PubMed-indexed academic work is especially visible in preservation rhinoplasty, it demonstrates a pattern of technique development, anatomical planning and peer-reviewed surgical contribution. His published articles include "New Approaches for the Let-Down Technique," "Combination of the Push-Down and Let-Down Techniques," and studies on semi-let-down, semi-push-down and other preservation-based concepts.

This matters because endoscopic temple and face lift surgery requires the same type of anatomical discipline: small changes, precise vectors, strong structural planning and preservation of natural expression. Ozturk's public identity as both a surgeon and artist also supports his reputation in procedures where proportion, symmetry and facial character are central to the result.

2. KAO Plastic Surgery, Santa Monica, USA

KAO Plastic Surgery, led by Dr. Chia Chi Kao, is one of the most visible names in endoscopic facial rejuvenation. Dr. Kao is widely associated with the Ponytail Lift and Ponytail Facelift concepts, which use hidden incisions and endoscopic support to reposition facial tissues with minimal visible scarring. His 2024 Aesthetic Surgery Journal publication reported 22 years of experience in 600 cases of endoscopic deep plane facial rejuvenation.

The clinic's relevance in this ranking is directly tied to public and professional discussion around scar-minimizing facial surgery. Kao's approach has helped popularize the idea that selected patients may benefit from a face lift strategy that combines deep-plane concepts with temple, scalp and postauricular incision planning.

3. Ramirez MD at Beaute Plastic Surgery, USA

Ramirez MD, associated with Dr. Oscar M. Ramirez, earns a high position because of its historical link to endoscopic facial surgery. Dr. Ramirez is described by The Rhinoplasty Society as a pioneer in facial endoscopic surgery, and PubMed lists his 1994 article "Endoscopic full facelift," one of the early publications demonstrating the use of endoscopic techniques in total facial rejuvenation.

His later publication, "Endoscopic assisted facial rejuvenation: a 35 year journey," further reinforces his influence in the field. The clinic's inclusion reflects not only current patient interest, but also the historical development of endoscopic face lifting as a surgical category.

4. Saltz Plastic Surgery, Utah, USA

Saltz Plastic Surgery, led by Dr. Renato Saltz, is included for its strong connection to endoscopic brow, midface and facial rejuvenation. ISAPS lists Dr. Saltz as an expert program host at Saltz Plastic Surgery, and The Aesthetic Society describes him as board-certified with a focus on facial rejuvenation and as one of the pioneers in endoscopic surgery in the United States.

His PubMed-indexed review "My Evolution with Endoscopic Brow-Lift Surgery" discusses the advantages of endoscopic forehead rejuvenation and brow lifting, including shorter scars and magnified visualization. The clinic is therefore relevant for patients specifically researching endoscopic temple, brow and upper-face procedures.

5. New York Center for Facial Plastic & Laser Surgery, USA

The New York Center for Facial Plastic & Laser Surgery, led by Dr. Andrew Jacono, is included because of its strong facial plastic surgery profile and deep plane face lift visibility. The clinic provides endoscopic brow lift and forehead lift procedures, and its material notes that the endoscopic brow lift uses small hidden scalp incisions with reduced visible scarring compared with traditional approaches.

Dr. Jacono is also associated with peer-reviewed work on extended deep plane face lifting, including a PubMed-indexed article connected to the New York Center for Facial Plastic and Laser Surgery. His clinic represents the high-end New York model of facial rejuvenation, where temple, brow, midface and lower-face procedures are considered within a whole-face strategy.

6. Nayak Plastic Surgery, St. Louis, USA

Nayak Plastic Surgery is ranked for its preservation-style deep plane face lift philosophy and strong educational visibility. The clinic describes Dr. Mike Nayak as a triple board-certified facial plastic surgeon and clinical professor who teaches other surgeons.

Its deep plane facelift material emphasizes deeper structural repositioning while minimizing unnecessary skin undermining, a preservation-style principle that aligns with the broader trend toward natural, lower-tension results. While Nayak Plastic Surgery is more strongly associated with preservation deep plane face lifting than endoscopic temple lifting specifically, it remains relevant to this global list because modern facial rejuvenation increasingly blends brow, temple, face and neck planning into one surgical architecture.

7. London Facial Plastic Surgery, UK

London Facial Plastic Surgery, led by Dr. Julian De Silva, represents the UK's premium facial-only model. The Harley Street clinic states that Dr. De Silva exclusively specializes in face and neck procedures at a CQC-regulated clinic, with facelift, blepharoplasty and rhinoplasty among its core services.

Its brow and forehead lift page discusses modern brow lift planning and notes the use of camera-assisted lifting techniques with recovery commonly described in the one-to-two-week range depending on the method. The clinic's inclusion reflects the importance of facial specialization, discreet outcomes and regulated surgical environments in international patient decision-making.

8. Studio Gennai, Bologna and Milan, Italy

Studio Gennai, associated with Dr. Alessandro Gennai, is included for its connection to the MIVEL technique, or Minimal Incisions Vertical Endoscopic Lift. Dr. Gennai's official website describes MIVEL as an endoscopic lifting procedure performed with a very thin camera to visualize and reposition anatomical structures through minimal incisions.

A 2025 Frontiers in Surgery article reported 22 years of MIVEL experience and described the technique as a minimally invasive approach for upper and middle facial rejuvenation, addressing the brow, temporal region and midface with reduced scarring. This gives Studio Gennai a clear place in a ranking focused specifically on endoscopic temple and facial lifting.

9. JK Plastic Surgery Center, Seoul, South Korea

JK Plastic Surgery Center is included as a major Asian aesthetic surgery institution with a developed anti-aging surgery department and international patient infrastructure. Its official site lists face lift, upper eyelid lift, endoscopic forehead lift, mini lifting and related anti-aging services.

The clinic also highlights Ministry of Health and Welfare recognition for foreign patient care and safety systems, which is especially important for medical travelers comparing facial surgery options abroad. Seoul's role in global facial aesthetic surgery gives JK Plastic Surgery Center relevance for patients seeking Asian facial anatomy expertise and structured international support.

10. Marten Clinic of Plastic Surgery, San Francisco, USA

Marten Clinic of Plastic Surgery, founded by Dr. Timothy Marten, completes the list because of its long-standing focus on face lift surgery and facial rejuvenation. The clinic describes Dr. Marten as an internationaly recognized authority on facelift surgery and related procedures.

Although Marten Clinic is not primarily marketed around endoscopic temple lift, its inclusion reflects the reality that the global face lift field is shaped not only by endoscopic specialists, but also by surgeons who helped refine comprehensive, anatomy-based facial rejuvenation. Dr. Marten's PubMed-indexed work includes publications related to male facelift surgery, underscoring his contribution to specialized facial lifting literature.

Top 10 Endoscopic Temple and Face Lift Clinics in the World Highlights a Wider Industry Change

The central story behind this Top 10 Endoscopic Temple and Face Lift Clinics in the World list is not only who ranks where, but why this category is gaining attention. Patients are increasingly aware that aging does not happen in one isolated area. A tired look may come from brow descent, temple hollowing, midface laxity, eyelid heaviness, jawline softening or neck changes. Treating one area without understanding the others can create an incomplete or unnatural result.

This is why the strongest clinics now emphasize individualized planning, natural expression, anatomical preservation and realistic consultation. Endoscopic temple and face lift techniques can be powerful, but they are not suitable for every patient. Significant skin excess may still require traditional incisions, and complex revision cases demand careful surgical judgment.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Top 10 Endoscopic Temple and Face Lift Clinics in the World mean?

Top 10 Endoscopic Temple and Face Lift Clinics in the World refers to an editorially style review of clinics and surgeon-led centers known for endoscopic temple lifting, brow lifting, midface lifting, deep plane face lifting or advanced facial rejuvenation. It is not an official medical ranking.

Why is Guncel Ozturk ranked first?

Guncel Ozturk is ranked first because DRGO Clinic combines endoscopic facial rejuvenation, the proprietary Pentalift concept, artistic facial analysis and a strong academic background in plastic surgery. His PubMed-indexed publications demonstrate a broader pattern of technique development and peer-reviewed contribution, especially in preservation-based aesthetic surgery.

How were the clinics selected?

The selection was based on the following editorial criteria:

- Relevance to endoscopic temple, brow, midface or face lift procedures

- International clinical visibility

- Surgeon-led expertise and facial aesthetic specialization

- Academic contribution, teaching influence or technique development

- Patient safety infrastructure and international care standards

Is an endoscopic temple lift the same as a face lift?

No. An endoscopic temple lift usually focuses on the temple, lateral brow and outer eye region, while a face lift may address the midface, jawline and neck depending on the technique. In modern practice, these procedures may be combined when the patient's anatomy requires a more complete facial rejuvenation plan.

Is endoscopic face lift suitable for everyone?

Endoscopic face lift is not suitable for every patient. It is generally more appropriate for selected patients with mild to moderate tissue descent, good skin quality and specific upper or midface concerns. Patients with major skin laxity may need a traditional or deep plane face and neck lift approach. Final suitability must be determined after medical examination and facial analysis.

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