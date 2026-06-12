Business News | Top 10 Gemstone Selling Brands in India 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 12: Natural gemstones have been an important part of Indian history and culture, appreciated not only for their significance in astrology but also for their use in wellness purposes and for adorning oneself. With the rise of e-commerce platforms, consumers have become more aware of their choices, comparing prices, looking for alternatives, and making smart purchase decisions before buying any gemstone. In turn, this has led to greater exposure of gemstone companies, where one can get access to certified gems along with complete details about their products.

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To guide buyers in this expansive market, we have compiled a list of the top 10 gemstone companies in India, featuring some of the most trusted natural gemstone companies known for quality, certification, and customer satisfaction. From ruby to sapphire and emerald, these top gemstone companies in India provide reliable options for buyers seeking authenticity, variety, and peace of mind when purchasing gemstones online.

Top 10 Trusted Gemstone Companies in India to Buy Online

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1. Pramogh

Website: www.pramogh.com

Google Ratings: 4.9/5

The company offers a legacy of more than 50 years in providing naturally sourced and untreated gemstones in India, including rubies, emeralds, sapphires, yellow sapphires and diamonds that have all been certified through renowned testing laboratories like IDT Worldwide, IGI and IIGJ.

Reasons to choose Pramogh:

* High-definition video previews to aid in choosing online gemstones

* Expert astrologer consultations to assist with aligning your birth chart to gemstones

* Customer-centred policies: free shipping, 10-day return policy, lifetime exchange policy

Pramogh combines tradition with technology, making it one of the best gemstone companies in India to buy certified gemstones online.

2. Gem Mines

Website: www.gemmines.com

Google Ratings: 4.9/5

Gem Mines specializes in certified precious and semi-precious gemstones, offering rubies, emeralds, garnets, and aquamarines. Their online platform includes detailed descriptions and astrological guidance for each gemstone.

Key Features:

* Certifications from IGI and GIA

* Transparent pricing and product videos

* Easy navigation and secure delivery

Gem Mines ensures buyers have a reliable and informed online gemstone shopping experience.

3. Dhanshree Gems

Website: www.dhanshreegems.com

Google Ratings: 4.9/5

Dhanshree Gems is known for its natural healing gemstones and rudrakshas. They offer untreated gemstones certified by IIGJ, along with crystal trees, pyramids, and facial rollers.

Brand Strengths:

* Focus on spiritual and astrological wellness

* Ethical sourcing and high-quality gemstones

* Value-added certifications included with premium stones

Their commitment to authentic spiritual products makes Dhanshree Gems a trusted choice for holistic buyers.

4. My Ratna

Website: www.myratna.com

Google Ratings: 4.8/5

My Ratna offers untreated, natural gemstones with no enhancements. They provide yellow sapphires, emeralds, and blue sapphires, all selected for astrological potency.

Brand Highlights:

* Certified gemstones with birth chart-based guidance

* Focus on authenticity and spiritual alignment

* Trusted by both casual buyers and astrology enthusiasts

My Ratna is recognized for quality and credibility, ensuring gemstone buyers make informed decisions.

5. GemPundit

Website: www.gempundit.com

Google Ratings: 4.7/5

GemPundit stands out with over 50,000 precious and semi-precious gemstones, making it one of India's largest online gemstone marketplaces. Each gemstone comes with certification from ISO-accredited laboratories like IGITL, ensuring authenticity and astrological efficacy.

Key Offerings:

* Custom-made jewelry, pendants, rings, and rakhis

* Gemstones suitable for wealth, career, and health enhancement

* Competitive pricing across all budget ranges

GemPundit's extensive inventory and verified certifications make it a go-to platform for buyers who want authentic gemstones in India online.

6. Shubh Gems

Website: www.shubhgems.com

Google Ratings: 4.7/5

Shubh Gems provides high-quality, affordable gemstones. Based in Mumbai, they offer rubies, emeralds, sapphires, and topaz with certifications from IGI and GIA.

Highlights:

* Focus on accessibility without compromising quality

* Personalized astrology-based guidance

* Suitable for daily wear and spiritual enhancement

Shubh Gems ensures buyers get authentic gemstones online in India at competitive prices.

7. Brahma Gems

Website: www.brahmagems.com

Google Ratings: 4.6/5

Based in Bengaluru, Brahma Gems emphasizes astrological compatibility. Every gemstone, from blue sapphire to yellow sapphire, is ethically sourced and certified by GIA and IGI.

Notable Features:

* Personalized astrology consultations

* Stones selected based on customer's birth chart

* Wide range of precious and semi-precious gemstones

Brahma Gems blends authenticity with personalized service, ideal for serious astrological buyers.

8. Navratan

Website: www.navratan.com

Google Ratings: NA

Navratan specializes in rare and luxurious gemstones, catering to collectors and investors. Their offerings include Burmese pigeon blood rubies, Kashmir blue sapphires, and Panjshir emeralds, each authenticated by GIA, Gubelin, and GRS.

Why Navratan:

* Focus on rare, high-resale-value gemstones

* Ideal for collectors, investors, and high-net-worth individuals

* Strong reputation among elite clientele

Navratan combines luxury and credibility, offering gemstones that are both investment-worthy and spiritually significant.

9. GemsMantra

Website: www.gemsmantra.com

Google Ratings: 4.2/5

GemsMantra specializes in spiritually energized gemstones. Each gemstone is certified and activated with positive energy, with expert astrologers guiding buyers for optimal astrological alignment.

Key Features:

* Focus on Vedic gemstone therapy

* Certified precious and semi-precious stones

* Competitive pricing with astrology-based recommendations

GemsMantra combines spirituality and authenticity for a unique online shopping experience.

10. Khanna Gems

Website: www.khannagems.com

Google Ratings: NA

With 38 years of experience, Khanna Gems is a pioneer in Vedic gemstones in India. Located in New Delhi, their inventory includes precious and semi-precious stones, gemstone beads, bracelets, and spiritual crystals.

USP Highlights:

* Certified by GJEPC India and government labs

* Personal astrology readings for accurate gemstone recommendations

* Comprehensive selection for wealth, health, and spiritual purposes

Khanna Gems is trusted for astrologically aligned gemstones that cater to both traditional and modern buyers.

Why Buy Certified Gemstones from Trusted Brands

There are many new and established brands in the gemstone market, but why do we recommend buying only from brands with a proven reputation? Here are some key reasons to rely solely on trusted gemstone brands:

* Ensuring Authenticity in Gemstones: The gemstone market can often have counterfeit and falsely advertised goods. Therefore, the best way to guarantee authentic gemstones yielding their respective effects is to be sure to purchase them from respectable, certified gemstone retailers.

* Certification from Reputable Laboratories: Being able to get certification from reputable laboratories like the GIA, IGI, IDT and IIGJ allows you to be confident that your gemstone is not only authentic but also free from any man-made enhancements. You can trust you'll be receiving the full effect of your gemstone's healing and astrological properties when purchased as a certified gem.

* Resale Value of Certified Gemstones: Another bonus is that certified gemstones tend to hold better resale value compared to uncertified ones, making every penny spent on them worthwhile.

* Money-Back Guarantee and Reverse Pickup: When buying gemstones online from trusted brands, many offer a money-back guarantee and reverse pickup service for any reasons, including if the gemstone does not meet your expectations. This is extremely helpful because precious gemstones carry strong energy that may not align with an individual's horoscope or astrological placement.

Therefore, all these extra perks will provide reassurance that you are getting absolute value for your money and also that you are able to return the gemstone and get your full purchase price back.

Why Choose to Buy Gemstones Online

Shopping for gemstones online has numerous advantages when compared to shopping in a traditional offline store. Here are a few to name:

* A large selection of stones: You can browse through a wide selection of stones (precious to semi-precious) coming in all kinds of shapes, sizes, colours, and prices, giving you plenty of options.

* Convenience: You can shop from the comfort of your own home, with delivery straight to your doorstep, plus you can find companies that will ship worldwide.

* Transparency of information: Most online retailers will give you a detailed description of the gem, as well as any certificates of authenticity, and even provide you with an HD video preview, so you know exactly what you are buying.

* Price comparison: You'll find a lot of companies carry similar gemstones that you can compare against each other, to give you a better idea of what you are getting for your money.

Conclusion

Buying gemstones online offers unmatched convenience, variety, and transparency, making it easier for customers to find the right gemstones as per their astrological needs and budget ranges. The names on this list include the top 10 gemstone companies in India. All of these brands will give you authentic, certified gemstones in the price range of your choice, with each stone sized to fit your spiritual energy.

Remember, an authentic gemstone can help you tune into positive energy that will help you to enhance various parts of your life; therefore, take your time and select your gemstones wisely!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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