VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 6: Let's be real, men's fashion is no longer just about putting on a suit or picking a random kurta for weddings. It is a power statement, an identity and a vibe. Whether you are a groom-to-be, a corporate kingpin, or simply someone who refuses to blend into the crowd, Delhi's luxury fashion scene has something that speaks your language. So, if you're ready to step up your style game and wear designs that turn heads before you even say a word, these are the top 10 men's designer stores in Delhi that deserve your attention.

Also Read | 'Test' OTT Release: R Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth's Upcoming Tamil Cricket Drama Set To Premiere on Netflix on This Date.

1. Kalpraag

When it comes to premium kurta and ethnic wear, Kalpraag has swiftly emerged as the epitome of sartorial excellence, earning its place as a market leader in just under two years. Kalpraag's beautiful store, nestled in mesmerizing Santushti complex located in Chanakyapuri, exudes royal opulence from the moment you step in.This brand has redefined the Indian ethnic market, setting benchmarks for others to follow.

Also Read | Japan: Blast at Auto Parts Plant in Toyota City Kills One.

Kalpraag's exquisite range of collections featuring gorgeous and evergreen kurtas, intricately embroidered jodhpuri sets, and lavish bundi kurta sets blend tradition and modernity with a fresh outlook on ethnic design, making them an absolute must-have for the new age Indian man. With its commitment to quality and innovation, Kalpraag continues to push the boundaries of design and craftsmanship, making it an unmissable stop for anyone looking to make a statement at a wedding or any celebratory occasion.

2. Pernia's Pop-Up Studio

A multi-brand luxury boutique, Pernia's Pop-Up Studio curates collections from some of India's most celebrated designers, making it a haven for men who appreciate high fashion. The store showcases a vast selection of bandhgalas, sophisticated tuxedos, and fusion Indo-western ensembles.

Each piece in the store is carefully selected to represent a blend of contemporary aesthetics and cultural heritage, ensuring that every customer finds a unique outfit. Whether you need an intricately detailed sherwani for a wedding, a sharply tailored suit for a gala, or an elegant jacket for a festive occasion, Pernia's Pop-Up Studio offers diverse options to help you stand out.

3. Jatin Malik Couture

Jatin Malik Couture has rapidly become the preferred destination for modern grooms and style-conscious men looking for an impeccable fusion of tradition and innovation. The store's ambiance is as refined as its offerings, providing a luxurious shopping experience that highlights expert craftsmanship.

The collection at Jatin Malik Couture includes richly detailed sherwanis, Indo-western fusion pieces, structured bandhgalas, and bespoke suits. The designer's signature touch can be seen in the intricate hand embroidery, regal motifs, and elegant fabric choices that make each piece a work of art. Whether you're looking for an opulent sherwani or a contemporary bandhgala, Jatin Malik ensures a standout ensemble for every grand occasion.

4. Rohit Bal

The flagship store of Rohit Bal is nothing short of an artistic palace, exuding grandeur and timeless luxury. Known for his signature floral embroidery and masterful use of rich textures, Rohit Bal's designs are synonymous with elegance and sophistication.

His menswear collection features lavish sherwanis adorned with intricate gold-thread embroidery, tailored Nehru jackets that redefine regality, and impeccably designed bandhgalas that ooze class. Every outfit from this boutique carries a sense of exclusivity, ensuring that men who wear Rohit Bal's creations leave a lasting impression at any event.

5. Diwan Saheb

With a legacy spanning over six decades, Diwan Saheb remains a cornerstone of Delhi's luxury menswear landscape. The store's heritage-rich ambiance reflects its dedication to timeless craftsmanship and royal aesthetics, making it a must-visit destination for those seeking classic grandeur.

Diwan Saheb offers a wide array of majestic sherwanis, impeccably tailored bandhgala suits, and elegant Indo-western outfits. Each piece embodies a regal appeal, characterized by luxurious fabrics, intricate zari work, and ornate embellishments. The brand is particularly favored by grooms who wish to channel the splendor of India's royal past into their wedding attire.

6. Kalki Fashion

A store that masterfully combines tradition with modern sensibilities, Kalki Fashion has made a strong impact in the world of men's ethnic wear. The boutique offers an impressive variety of stylish Nehru jackets, intricately embroidered kurtas, and contemporary bandhgalas that reflect the evolving trends of festive menswear.

Kalki Fashion is perfect for men who love to experiment with their look while staying rooted in heritage. Whether it's a floral-embroidered sherwani, an asymmetrical kurta, or a sophisticated fusion outfit, the store presents an array of options for every fashion-forward gentleman.

7. Raghavendra Rathore

A symbol of regal sophistication, Raghavendra Rathore's store is the epitome of structured elegance. Known for pioneering the revival of the bandhgala jacket, Rathore's collection is a testament to his expertise in refined tailoring and impeccable design.

From sleek Achkan jackets and sharp breeches to timeless bandhgalas, his boutique offers a seamless blend of heritage and contemporary fashion. Every outfit is tailored with precision, making it a must-visit for men who appreciate understated luxury with a regal touch.

8. Study by Janak

A heritage brand renowned for its mastery in custom tailoring, Study by Janak is synonymous with attention to detail. The boutique offers an extensive selection of bespoke sherwanis, meticulously crafted bandhgalas, and perfectly fitted Western suits.

Each outfit is tailored to enhance the wearer's personality, with a strong emphasis on fabric selection, fit, and detailing. If you are looking for a blend of timeless elegance and modern sophistication, Study by Janak is the place to explore.

9. Anita Dongre

Blending sustainability with royal aesthetics, Anita Dongre's store is a sanctuary of eco-conscious luxury. The boutique offers a stunning collection of handwoven silk bandhgalas, intricately embroidered sherwanis, and sustainable menswear crafted from organic fabrics.

Dongre's designs appeal to men who seek elegance with a conscious approach to fashion. Every piece is a celebration of Indian craftsmanship, offering an eco-friendly yet opulent choice for discerning buyers.

10. Tarun Tahiliani

A master of structured draping and detailed embroidery, Tarun Tahiliani's boutique is a reflection of grandeur and refinement. The store houses an exquisite collection of opulent sherwanis, stylish Nehru jackets, and luxurious Indo-western ensembles.

Tahiliani's menswear is characterized by intricate threadwork, fine craftsmanship, and a unique blend of traditional and contemporary silhouettes. The boutique offers an unparalleled shopping experience for those who appreciate high-end fashion with a strong sense of cultural heritage.

Delhi's designer stores offer an eclectic mix of heritage, innovation, and craftsmanship, making it a haven for men who appreciate fine fashion. Whether you're searching for the perfect wedding ensemble, a festive showstopper, or a regal wardrobe upgrade, these top 10 designer stores cater to every style and occasion. And at the pinnacle of this list is Kalpraag, a brand that has redefined ethnic menswear and is set to dominate the Indian fashion scene. So, if you're in the capital and looking to upgrade your wardrobe, these stores are the ultimate destinations for style excellence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)