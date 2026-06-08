PNN

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 8: A strong IPMAT preparation starts with the right guidance, not just hard work. When exploring IPMAT coaching options in Bhopal, students should focus on institutes that deliver consistent results and structured support.LPT stands out with 454+ selections in top B-schools and solid IIM outcomes. IMS is known for its concept-driven teaching, structured mentoring, and extensive mock practice. Pathfinder focuses on academic mentoring and building aptitude through guided learning. Edupower Academy offers personalised attention from experienced faculty and results such as AIR 32, 35, and 37.Each institute brings a different strength, helping students choose what fits their preparation style. This makes it easier to identify the best IPMAT coaching in Bhopal based on real outcomes and learning support.Best IPMAT Coaching Institutes in Bhopal- LPT - Results: 454+ selections; 80+ IIM selections (2025) - Faculty: IIM alumni; 10+ years of experience - Ideal For: Structured preparation and strong results - IMS - Results: Not specified - Faculty: Experienced mentors - Ideal For: Concept-based learning - Pathfinder - Results: Not specified - Faculty: 20-25+ years of experienced faculty - Ideal For: Mentoring-focused preparation - Edupower Academy - Results: AIR-8, AIR-19, AIR-32, AIR-35, and other top ranks - Faculty: Up to 30 years of experience - Ideal For: Small-batch and personalized learningNow let's look at each coaching institute in detail.1. LPTLPT stands out for its structured, results-driven approach to IPMAT coaching in Bhopal. With 24+ years of expertise, the institute has mentored over 150K students. It has delivered 454+ selections in top B-schools in the last two years. Among these are 140+ IIM selections, including 80+ in 2025 alone. Students have also secured top ranks like AIR 9, AIR 22, and AIR 24.The institute offers multiple batch options, such as the IPMAT 2028 Foundation Batch, which provides 600+ hours for Class 11 students. The IPMAT 2027 Target Batch offers 250+ hours for Class 12 students. The Finisher Batch is for droppers with 300+ hours of preparation.Students learn from experienced teachers with an average of 10+ years of teaching experience. Doubt-solving happens 24x7 through Telegram groups, live sessions, and direct faculty support. Students can also connect with mentors via call or WhatsApp. The study material includes theory notes, practice sets, mock tests, and revision sheets. An AI-based LMS tracks performance and highlights strengths and weaknesses.Performance is monitored through accuracy, speed, and consistency. Students also benefit from a positive and competitive peer group. Motivation sessions and topper talks keep them inspired. Also, students can apply for the LPT Scholarship Test, which offers up to a 100% scholarship for IPMAT programs. The test is open to Classes 11 and 12 and graduates, with results shared within 48 hours.IPMAT Courses- IPMAT 2028 Foundation Batch (Offline) - 600+ Hours of Classes - 130 Full-length Mocks - IPMAT 2027 Finisher Batch (Offline) - 300+ Hours of Classes - 100+ Full-length Mocks - IPMAT 2027 Target Batch (Offline) - 250+ Hours of Classes - 100+ Full-length MocksIPMAT Results- 454+ Selections in Top B-Schools in the last 2 Years- 80+ Selections in IIMs in 2025- 140+ IIM Selections in 2 Years- Top ranks include AIR-9, AIR-22, and AIR-24.Faculty10+ years of average teaching experience- Raghvendra Dwivedi (12 Years)- Sanjay Tomar (14 Years)- Dr Shuchi Sharma (20 Years)- Manoh Mahajan (22 Years)- Shruti Tiwari (20 Years)- Ajay Arora (25 Years)- Pradeep Bharti (17 Years)- Vandana Chand (17 Years)- Sneha Batham (16 Years)Unique Strengths- 24+ years of expertise- India's trusted coaching brand- Mentorship by IIM Alumni- Average faculty experience 10+ yr- Small batch size for focused learning- Weekly mock tests & analysis- Proven record of IIM toppers- Result-focused approach- Scientifically designed study plans- Personalized 1:1 mentorship2. IMSIMS is a well-known choice for the best IPMAT coaching in Bhopal, backed by the IMS Group's presence in 40+ cities. Located in MP Nagar, it offers concept-focused teaching with personalised mentorship. Students get access to recorded lectures and 70+ mock tests through dedicated portals. Small batches and continuous doubt support ensure individual attention.IPMAT Courses- IPM Indore 2027/28 - 115 to 165 concept sessions & practice classes - 80 hours of pre-class videos - 31 Masterclasses & 8 one-on-one mentoring sessions - 99 topic-wise tests - 10,000+ Questions with Video Solutions - 185 full-length mock tests - IPM BBA 2027/28 - 75 to 125 concept sessions & practice classes - 80 hours of pre-class videos - 22 Masterclasses & 8 one-on-one mentoring sessions - 70 topic-wise tests - 8,000+ Questions with Video Solutions - 145 full-length mock testsFaculty- Prakash Rajput- Smarth Kalra (7 years)- Suryansh Sajwan- Vishwas Shukla (18 years)Strengths- 41 IIM Indore Selections- 337 IIMs Selections3. PathfinderPathfinder is an institute offering IPMAT coaching in Bhopal with a focus on career-oriented preparation and academic mentoring. The institute positions itself as a platform for students to prepare for competitive exams through structured guidance and skill development. Its programs help students build a strong foundation in aptitude and reasoning, which are essential for exams like IPMAT.IPMAT Courses- IPMAT-Zen - 200+ live sessions - 450+ learning material - 50 topic-wise tests - Comprehensive mock test - 30 books - 10,000+ online questions - IPMAT Classic - 200+ live sessions - 350+ videos - 8,000 practice questions - 25+ mock tests - GK + Current Affairs moduleFaculty- Manish Kane (25+ Years)- Raghvendra Namdeo (20+ Years)Strengths- Expert teachers with exceptional guidance- Precision performance analysis4. Edupower AcademyEdupower Academy is a recognised name for the best IPMAT coaching in Bhopal. The institute has also recorded 17 selections in IPM Indore. Students have secured ranks like AIR 32, 35, and 37 in the IPM exam. Additionally, 5 students have made it to IPM Rohtak and IPM Ranchi. Students are guided by IITians, IIM-selected mentors, and PhD holders. The combined teaching experience exceeds 35 years.IPMAT Courses- IPMAT 2026 Live Online Course - 300+ hours of live classes - 300+ hours of recorded videos for skipped classes - 140+ Chapterwise Tests covering 2100+ MCQs - 50+ full syllabus All India tests based on IPM Pattern - IPMAT 2027 Live Online Course - 310+ hours of live classes - 310+ hours of recorded videos for skipped classes - 4000+ MCQ questions - 140+ Chapterwise Tests covering 2100+ MCQs - 25+ full syllabus All India tests based on IPM PatternIPMAT Results- Tushar Singh AIR-12- Anurag Pratap Singh AIR-32- Bhavesh Bard AIR-35- Tushar Kumavat AIR-37- Jashnika AIR-67- Niharika Verma AIR-68, and moreFaculty- Saarth Marwaha- Gaurav Marwaha (30 Years)- Ankit Singh (10 Years)- DP Wadhwani (10 Years)- Prakash DubeyStrengths- AIR-32,35,37, etc. in the IPM exam- Total 17 selections in IPM Indore and 5 selections in IPM Rohtak and Ranchi- IITian, IIM Selected, PhD teachers with teaching experience of 35+ yearsWhat Really Matters When Choosing IPMAT Coaching in Bhopal?Here are the key factors to consider:- Proven track record of results and IIM selections- Experienced faculty with strong subject expertise- Regular mock tests with detailed performance analysis- Personalised attention and doubt-solving support- Structured and well-planned preparation system- Continuous mentorship and academic guidance throughout the journeyConsidering these factors, LPT is a strong choice for IPMAT coaching in Bhopal. It combines strong results with 454+ top B-school selections in the last two years, including 140+ IIM admits. With 24+ years of experience and 150K+ students mentored, it offers consistency and scale. Regular mocks, AI-based tracking, 24x7 doubt support, and direct mentor access ensure structured preparation and continuous guidance throughout the journey.ConclusionWhen comparing options for the best IPMAT coaching in Bhopal, it's important to look at the overall effectiveness of the preparation rather than just surface-level factors. Different institutes offer varied teaching styles and support systems, but the real difference lies in the consistency of results and the quality of guidance provided.LPT stands out due to its structured approach, experienced faculty, and strong focus on results. Its emphasis on regular practice, mock-driven learning, and personalised mentoring creates a balanced and disciplined preparation environment. For students aiming to secure admission into top IIMs through a focused and well-guided strategy, LPT remains a reliable choice in Bhopal.

Also Read | 'Alpha' Teaser: First Glimpse of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's YRF Spy Universe Film To Release on June 10 - Report.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)