New Delhi [India], November 3: In the ever-changing business landscape of 2023, a select group of remarkable individuals has emerged as influential leaders across various industries. From healthcare and real estate to IT, these dynamic figures collectively embody a spirit of dedication and innovation. Their significant contributions are reshaping their respective sectors, setting new standards, and gaining widespread recognition. This article delves into their achievements and the impact they are making on the contemporary business world.

- Dr Sridhar Peddireddy, Health Expert: Dr Sridhar Peddireddy who holds Masters and a Doctorate in Healthcare has been relentlessly working to improve standards in Healthcare for last 25 years. He has done impeccable work especially in the field of Oncology by way of creating great infrastructure and developing some top brands in this space. He was associated with Indo-American Cancer Institute & Research Centre for 8 years as Chief Operating Officer and with Omega Hospitals as Chief Executive Officer for 10 years. In order to do further uncompromised work in healthcare, he has now started his own chain of hospitals under the brand names of Renova Hospitals, Renova Oncology and Ziva Fertility Centre. He believes that quality healthcare can be delivered only when Doctors take ownership in hospitals. Therefore throughout his carrier he has partnered with various Doctors and created entrepreneurs out of them in all his ventures.

Right now Renova Hospitals / Renova Oncology has 5 branches in Hyderabad and one in Jaipur and expanding largely in Oncology in Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other states of India. For his exemplary work in healthcare Dr Sridhar has been awarded with some prestigious awards like Champions of Change given by the then Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu, Pride of the Nation Award given by Minister of Defence of India Rajnath Singh, Dada Saheb Phalke International Award, International Excellence Award in Malaysia, APJ Abdul Kalam Award in New Delhi, CEO of the year Award in Dubai, Turkey Eminents Award in Istanbul, World's Best Emerging Brands & Leaders from "WCRC LEADERS" in London to name a few.

- Mukul Bansal, Entrepreneur: Mukul Bansal is a dynamic entrepreneur and leader at Motiaz, with a civil engineering background, along with a marketing certification from the London School of Economics. Mukul has contributed significantly to Motiaz growth as the Group has completed high-profile projects like Pacific Centre, Motiaz Blue Ridge, and many more, under his visionary leadership, showcasing his commitment to excellence. His strategic acquisitions and plans for large-scale developments, including industrial sectors and prime commercial properties, reflect his forward-thinking approach. His goal is to transform Motiaz into a nationally renowned real estate giant akin to industry leaders, with a strong focus on customer-centric and lifestyle-oriented developments.

- Dr Geetika Mittal, Aesthetic Physician: Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta is an aesthetic physician. with the vision of providing state-of-the-art skin & hair treatments to her clients which are safe, effective and provide long-term results. She founded ISAAC Luxe in 2012, a chain of aesthetic clinics in India available in Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, Goa, and Hyderabad. Dr Geetika has always been the first to venture and bring the FDA approved technologies in India be it Alma's Soprano Platinum and Titanium for virtually painless Laser Hair Reduction or coolsculpting which has also been recognised for medical inch loss and latest she has launched emface, which is the only solution for a needle-free facelift and emsculpt neo which is a no-sweat gym. Her expertise and innovative work for emface have garnered attention from prominent media outlets to share her expertise and insights on national television for India Today. She continues to receive well-deserved media mentions in Vogue, NDTV, Hindustan times & many more media outlets.

Her contributions in the skincare industry have earned her various awards, including the Times 40under40 award in 2023, Times Business Award 2022 and Vogue Beauty Awards 2019, further solidifying her reputation as a trailblazer in her industry. Dr Geetika has been an active participant in numerous national and international conferences, including ICAD, AMWC, and IMCAS in Paris. Her insightful contributions have extended to engaging in panel discussions with esteemed platforms such as Cosmopolitan and Asian Spa Magazine. She has also delivered informative talks to FICCI members as part of various panels.

- Tejpreet Singh, MD, GILLCO: Tejpreet Singh, MD of the esteemed GILLCO Group, stands as a paragon of excellence within the realm of real estate. His profound industry acumen, strategic foresight, unwavering dedication to innovation, and customer-centric ethos have forged an impressive path in his career. Singh's visionary ambition materialises through groundbreaking infrastructure projects like Parkhills and Palms, with a pipeline of other ultra-luxury developments." Remarkably adept at identifying and capitalising on lucrative investment prospects, Singh's decision-making has been instrumental in fostering Gillco Group's continual expansion. Under his stewardship, Gillco Group has diversified its presence across the real estate landscape, encompassing residential, commercial, and industrial domains. Driven by an unwavering pursuit of perfection, he is a visionary determined to redefine the real estate industry.

- Dr Sukanta Kumar Jena, CEO, Inovaantage: Dr Sukanta Kumar Jena (Ph.D. in GIS - IIT Bombay & Masters in Business Administration from McIntire School of Commerce, USA) is currently working as CEO at Inovaantage, a multinational IT system integrator. An achiever, he has received various prestigious international awards in his working tenure, like Champion of Change from Telangana in 2021, United Nations special achievement award in Dubai in 2022, Global Asian of the year 2020 and the list goes on. Inovaantage is a multinational Software Services company with major focus on Utilities and Telecommunications with offices in Adelaide, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Hyderabad, London and Denver. Inovaantage delivers end to end solutions for digital transformation, digital twin, Cyber Security, Advance Engineering, Artificial intelligence. He believes in innovation, which has been the key to continuous improvement and success for Inovaantage.

His mantra for doing his job is 'Always strive for automation at customer organisations to make customer organisations stay digitally ahead of their competitions'. With such automation of projects and programs he has optimised tens of millions of dollars in each initiative and programs for his customers. He is committed to develop IT talents across the needy people and has invested his resources and time to contribute to enhancing IT talents. He is also engaged with various charity programs for elderly peoples adaptation to new and safe technologies and spent significantly training the elderly to use modern tools and techniques . He currently lives in the UK.

