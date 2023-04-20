New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/ATK): The rapid rise of Bitcoin past the USD 30,000 threshold has heightened interest in the digital currency's potential as a store of value.

The endurance of Bitcoin was highlighted in early January by Bernstein analysts Gautam Chhugani and Manas Agrawal, who noted that the first cryptocurrency survived two prior "winters" before the 2022 dip. Bitcoin recovered exponentially in each case, indicating that investment during times of cryptocurrency stress has a perfect track record.

In this article, we discuss two other coins along with Bitcoin, that are among the top choices for investing. Interest in Ripple's XRP has heightened ever since the SEC case, and the coin has climbed over 52 per cent YTD. The next contender is from the world of meme coins - Big Eyes Coin, whose presale recently touched over USD 34 million and is planning to end its presale by June 3rd with a mega 300 per cent bonus.

Bitcoin - Next Leg Of The Bull Run?The FTX collapse served as the impetus for a new bullish cycle in cryptocurrency markets. According to the Bernstein report, the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange cleared out the last of the "toxic crypto leverage" and taught investors in digital assets the value of decentralization and self-custody wallets.

According to the report, macro factors are converging for Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market size, as U.S. regional banks continue to struggle. This year, bitcoin has increased by 80 per cent, with prices rising 23 per cent in March while numerous banks failed in the United States.

The new crypto cycle, according to Bernstein, is still not fully understood despite a lot of favorable developments. Macro catalysts, a fresh Bitcoin mining cycle, and the Ethereum blockchain's ongoing successful upgrades are a few of these.

XRP's Never-Ending Price RallyRipple's XRP has seen a notable gain of more than 70 per cent since January 1. The price is now hovering around USD 0.51, but it has been difficult to break past the multi-year resistance level at USD 0.55.

After a big increase, XRP was able to break through the multi-year downtrend line, a key level on the weekly time frame, signaling a bullish market. Crypto enthusiasts believe that the recently unveiled Ripple Liquidity Hub has the potential to propel XRP to previously unheard-of heights.

The number of XRP addresses globally has surpassed 4.6 million, indicating a considerable increase in interest in the currency despite the ongoing legal dispute between the SEC and Ripple. According to Santiment, a crypto analytics company, there are about 1.08 million active XRP addresses at the moment.

Big Eyes Coin Offers 300 per cent BonusBig Eyes Coin is a new cryptocurrency that uses a cat design to make investing in digital assets less intimidating. Despite its playful appearance, the goal of BIG is to provide its users with significant profits, as evidenced by the impressive $34 million presale. The team behind Big Eyes has also created NFT Loot Box cards that can be traded and minted, generating excitement in their Kitty Cuddlers community. These NFTs can be found on OpenSea. Given the success of Bitcoin and other alternative cryptocurrencies, it is likely that the value of Big Eyes Coin will increase over time.

The presale for Big Eyes Coin will end on June 3rd, and the debut date has not yet been announced. The project has released an END300 bonus code that gives investors a 300 per cent bonus on their Big Eyes purchases.

Meme currencies are becoming increasingly popular, which will likely lead to more competition in the cryptocurrency market. The popularity of Big Eyes Coin during its presale period indicates a growing demand for meme coins and their potential for significant rewards. As the presale period comes to a close, investors are eagerly anticipating the launch of BIG and are curious about its performance in the market.

To learn more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG), click on the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

