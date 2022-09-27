Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the expansion in crypto market, there has also been a tremendous increase in the crypto media and information companies around the world. Media and news houses that cover the cryptocurrency and blockchain space help readers and both new and old users to make better informed decisions about trading and investing in projects, coins and tokens.

In such a scenario, it becomes crucial for readers to find the most unbiased and reliable information. Here we take a look at the top 5 crypto media companies in the world based on web traffic:

Coindesk

Coindesk was founded in 2013 as a crypto information business. It is headquartered in New York and has more than 8.9 million visits. It is one of the most trusted and influential crypto media platforms, bringing together media, events, data and indices for the next generation of investing and future of money.

CoinDesk covers a variety of topics most of which revolve around technology and business. New users can find informational articles under the Education section. They also have interviews and opinion pieces, all in one place. The platform registered 8.9 million in terms of its traffic and engagement over the last month.

Cointelegraph

Another prominent crypto media house is Cointelegraph. The platform was also established in 2013 and covers an array of topics from crypto assets, technology, fintech, blockchain, NFTs and DeFi.

The platform has 8 million total visits and has a comic strip art style that makes it stand out. The platform strives to deliver unbiased news, in-depth analysis and comprehensive price charts for its readers and user base.

Although there has been a slight decline in terms of Cointelegraph's web traffic in the last month it is still within the 10-8 million range.

AMBCrypto

AMBCrypto was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The platform sees more than 4.9 million total visits. AMBCrypto has grown significantly in the last few years with its mission of simplifying and bringing the latest blockchain and cryptocurrency news to their readers.

Over the course of the past 3 months, the platform has seen a significant growth in its traffic with August seeing 4.9 million traffic.

They cover a variety of news from Bitcoin, Altcoins, price analysis, price predictions and in-depth analysis pieces that include leadership insights from the crypto industry.

Decrypt

Decrypt is a crypto media house that came into the picture in 2018. The platform is headquartered in Brooklyn, United States. It stands out in its coverage of news especially the DeFi space.

The platform covers news, reviews, coins and has a dedicated 'Learn' section for beginners who can brush up on their knowledge of the crypto space. The traffic on the website has seen a slight decline over the past 3 months but is between 5-3.9 million.

The Block.co

The Block.co was founded with a mission to empower users to make smart decisions about the fast-paced and every-changing landscape of digital assets.

The platform has more than 2.1 million total visits and use their website, newsletters, research portal and podcast to interact daily with financial market participants, professions, global service providers, policymakers and users to act as a medium for those who invest and make decisions pertaining to digital assets.

The Block.co stands on three major pillars of news, research and data to deliver impactful and informative coverage.

