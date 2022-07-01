New Delhi [India] July 1 (ANI/TPT): Topnotch Foundation organized the Global Achievement Business / Education / Healthcare Awards 2022 on June 29, 2022, Hotel The Shangri-La Eros New Delhi Which was a ceremony to acknowledge and felicitate the leading contributors who have taken the initiative to bring a pleasant and powerful change in the field of Healthcare, Education and Business. The announcements of winners were done on June 29, 2022.

Global Business Achievement / Education / Healthcare Awards 2022 brought together who's from Healthcare, Education and Business Sector in one place to Discuss, Network on issues that are so pertinent to this Industry. The discussion highlighted the issue related to securing India's health.

Manoj Tiwari - Member of Parliament Lok Sabha.

Syed Zafar Islam (Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) National Spokesperson of BJP)

Shehzad Poonawalla (National Spokesperson, BJP)

Yogita Singh (President, Mahila Morcha Delhi BJP)

Prem Shukla - (National Spokesperson, BJP)

Esha Deol:- (Indian Film Actress & Model)

Were The Chief Guests and Guests Of Honour For The Ceremony. The Winners Were Felicitated By Them Which Included Individuals/Organizations From All Across India.

Some Of The Awardees And Their Award Titles For The Global Business Achievement / Education / Healthcare Awards 2022 Were As Follows:

* DHINGRA SHOE INTERLINING PVT. LTD.

* J JOSHI INFRA PVT. LTD.

* ARDEN TELECOM PVT. LTD.

* ARYAMAN DETECTIVE SERVICES & SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD.

* HOMEO PACK PVT. LTD.

* FUTURE CHOICE CLUB

* MASCO INFRA

* GUPTA & ASSOCIATES, BHOPAL (M.P.)

* DR LIPI SINGH

* ORBITTAL ELECTROMECH ENGG. PROJECTS PVT. LTD.

* DR MANISHA RAZA

* DIVYASHIKHA GUPTA

* CHAHAT AGGARWAL

* SURFACE CHEMICALS TECHNOLOGY INDIA PVT LTD

* YASH PUROHIT

* AMFEZ.COM, KRIDAY CRAFT PVT LTD

* DR VIJAY BANG

* DR NEETU MODGIL

* DR A V ANAND

* DR PRABHAKAR. A

* VIJAY KUMAR BHANSALI

* BIOREX HEALTHCARE

* YASH RAJ

* FOODEES GROUP OF CONSULTANTS

* CREATIVE DESIGN & MGMT

* OSAKA AIR TRAVELS PVT. LTD.

* UNIQUO

* DR DIVYA RANGENAHALLI

* MALLAVAJJULA VENKATA RAJA RAM

* COOL EARTH HVAC ENGINEERS PVT LTD

* OGEN INFOSYSTEM PVT LTD

* KAMAL PRASAD AND SK. DOSS

* DR RAVI PRAJAPATI

* DR ROHIT MODY

* DR AMISH VORA

* HEINRICH LIMITED

* LNCT GROUP OF COLLEGES

* NUTRIORG

* AKUMENTIS HEALTHCARE LTD

* GURU NANAK DEV ENGINEERING COLLEGE

* APOLLO HOSPITALS INTERNATIONAL LTD

* SATHYA VP

* PATHNSITU BIOTECHNOLOGIES

* BLOOM IVF GROUP

* DR MANIKANDA RAMAN

* KING RESEARCH ACADEMY

* DR ROOPESH KUMAR

* DR VINAY SAMUEL GAIKWAD

* LYCEUM LIFE SCIENCES PRIVATE LIMITED

* ANKITA OVERSEAS

* MAYAGARH FROM MAYA LUXURY

* WEBCRSTRAVEL TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD

* DR BHUVANAGIRI SATHYA SINDHUJA

* DAYAWATI MODI ACADEMY

* ABHISHEK BHARTIYA

* SKILLS HUB PLATFORM

* TRINE EDUCATION VENTURES PVT LTD

* IMS GHAZIABAD

* SEF'S SURYADATTA INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF CYBER SECURITY (SIICS)

* DR VED PRAKASH BANGA

* DR NITIN BOMANWAR

* MEDORAH MEDITEK PVT LTD

* DR SURESH KHATOD

* DR ARUN KUMAR PADMANABUNI

* EDSANTA EDUCATION PRIVATE LIMITED

* SARIKONDA VINAY KUMAR REDDY SARIKONDA (SVR)

* ALTUS AIRFLOW

* ZURON FINTECH PVT. LTD

* DR HITEN MEHTA BHASAR & MEHTA & CO.

* GOLDTECH GRAPHICS PVT LTD

* OMKAR INFRACON PVT LTD

* DR ANIL KUMAR

* SUBROTO BANERJEE

* PREM SAFETY WORKS

* DR SANDEEP KATARIA

* CLEARPATH TECHNOLOGY PVT. LTD.

* DR NATURE WELLNESS PVT. LTD

* ONESEA TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD

* SUMITA MOHAPATRO PANI

* ONIX STRUCTURE PRIVATE LIMITED

* GO69 PIZZA

* NISHI SHARMA

* VANDANA JAIN

* SUDARSHAN SABAT

* ITC COMMUNITY

* DR HRISHIKESH SARKAR

* VASSUNDARA NATTES

* DART BLOCKCHAIN AND ONESEA TECHNOLOGIES

* DR CHANDRASHEKHAR PAKHMODE

* NARMADA HOSPITAL

* HEMANT K. ARORA

* A P S SURI

* GLITUP LED LIGHT SOLUTIONS

* MALIKA BAIG

* EDUGROUP

* SANJAY GHODAWAT UNIVERSITY

* VOUCH DESIGN STUDIO

* SANDIP GUN

* WAVES INSTITUTE OF FASHION DESIGNING

* LEOSTAR HEALTHCARE PVT. LTD.

Karun Singh (CEO) -Topnotch Foundation and Topgallant Media said that the winners have exemplified excellence amongst their peers in the Business / Healthcare / Education sector. Almost all the winners scored extremely well in our research study due to their dedication towards excellence, dedication, innovation and best ethical practices. By competing with the very best from their sector, winners know that their work has been evaluated by the sharpest minds in the sector and that their services and contributions have truly excelled. These awards intend to inspire others towards big achievements.

Topnotch Foundation is a dynamic global media and the analytical company providing ratings, research and analysis services. We have been providing state-of-the-art market research, rating and analysis for organizations of all sizes.

We are also the foremost provider of high-end research to the world's largest leading industry. With sustainable competitive advantage arising from our strong brand, unmatched credibility, market leadership across businesses, and large customer base, we deliver analysis, opinions, and solutions that make markets function better.

We are experienced and qualified practitioners of both Market and community research our directors have strong expertise in market research, advertising, Public relations, brand management, retail sales and operations, franchising and event management improvement, encompassing a true passion for the business of our clients.

