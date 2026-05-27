Business News | Topnotch Foundation Acknowledged and Felicitated the Winners of the Sardar Patel Unity Awards 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 27: Topnotch Foundation organized the Sardar Patel Unity Awards 2026 on 21st May 2026 at Hotel Shangri-La's Eros, New Delhi. This ceremony was to acknowledge and felicitate the leading contributors who have taken the initiative to bring a pleasant and powerful change in the Healthcare, Education, and Business fields. The announcements of winners were made on 21st May 2026.

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Sardar Patel Unity Awards 2026 brought together who's from the Healthcare, Education, and Business sectors in one place to Discuss and network on issues that are so pertinent to this Industry. The discussion highlighted the issue related to securing India's health.

Shri Ramdas Athawale Ji ---- Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India

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Shri Janardan Singh Sigriwal ----- Member of the Parliament, Lok Sabha

Smt Hema Malini Ji ----- Indian Film Actress and Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha

MR RUPAM SHARMA JI (Managing Director - Trinity Corporate Suites) ----- Chief Guest

DR BASANT GOEL (CEO & Founder of Goel Medicos) ---- Guest of Honor

Were The Chief Guests & Guests of Honour for The Ceremony the Winners Were Felicitated Which Included Individuals/Organizations from All Across India.

Some Of the Awardees and Their Award Titles for The Sardar Patel Unity Awards 2026 on 21st May Were as Follows:

- Dr. Sreenivasu Pethakamsetti - Best Natural Disease Reversal & Autism-Adhd Healing Coach Of The Year

- Imprimis Ivf & Fertility Centre - Most Emerging Chain Of Ivf Centre In India

- Mr. Mohan (Mohan P) Lkn (Founder & Ceo, Lakshmikrishna Naturals) - Most Inspiring Young Personality In Business Leadership & Nation Building

- Thnxpefintech India Private Limited - Most Trusted Fintech Service Provider Of The Year

- Talkfever Social Media Limited - Bharat To Global - Innovative Social Media Platform Of The Year

- Dr. Nishtha Sareen - Excellence In Healthcare Leadership Award

- Mr. Remesh Ramachandran - Most Inspiring Young Leader In Ai-Driven Cybersecurity & Nation Building

- Samarth Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd - Most Innovative Life Sciences Company In India

- Toxeta Innovation Pvt. Ltd - Best Electrical Engineering Company Of The Year

- Savani Heritage Conservation Pvt. Ltd. - Outstanding Heritage Restoration Project

- Mr. Sivaprakash M - Political Strategiest& Philanthropist

- Mr Suraj Shrivastava (Founder @Serp Forge Llc) - Most Inspiring Young Personality In Startup Leadership & Nation Building

- Mr. Rajinder Singh (Founder & Managing Partner) - Lex Jurists - Criminal Litigation Law Firm Of The Year Award

- Mr Rakesh Kumar L (V R Astro Spirituality Solution) - Outstanding Mentorship Excellence In Astrology Teaching & Lifelong Guidance

- Ghate Waterproofing Solutions Pvt. Ltd - Best Waterproofing Solutions Company Of The Year

- Bhumi Charger Technology - Outstanding Contribution To Clean Energy & Ev Technology

- Ms Rushina Vaidya - Most Visionary Architect & Design Leader Of The Year

- Satluj Public School - Best School Group In North India

- Vidya University - Most Trusted University In North India

- Chandan Hospital Limited - Best Hospital For Quality Healthcare & Patient Care

- Dr. Jasjit S. Suri - Pioneering Leader In Healthcare Engineering & Artificial Intelligence

- Singh Legal Associates - Best Legal Services Provider In South India

- Ami Polymer Pvt. Ltd - Global Polymeric Solutions Company Of The Year (Life Sciences & Engineering)

- Cosmo Chemistry (India) - Outstanding Contribution To Green Chemistry & Sustainable Chemical Solutions

- Dr Satish Padmanabhan - ("The Gravitas BluePrint - Authored by Dr. Satish Padmanabhan and Dr. AnkoorDasguupta") - Global Leader In Banking Technology And Data Innovation

- Mr. Susheel Jad - Most Renowned General Counsel & Legal Leader Of The Year

- Ms. Ritu Insan (Founder Of Talented Rituinsan & Viral Sensation) - Most Inspiring Young Woman Personality In Fashion Designing Leadership & Nation Building

- Mr. Naveen Bahamania - Most Iconic Ivf Healthcare Leader Of The Year

- Dr Vinod Anand - Healthcare Logistics Inspirational Leader Of The Year

- Dr. Bhanu Pratap Singh (Director Of Sanjeevani Clinic Pvt Ltd) - Outstanding Contribution To Healthcare Services

- Ms. Prachi Singh (Ceo) - Dharohar Land Corporation - Most Emerging Land Development Firm Of The Year

- Eduhubspot - Fastest Growing Edtech Company

- Numberatm Telecommunications - Most Trusted And Popular Vip Mobile Numbers Provider Of The Year

- Dr Alok Kumar Bhargava (Author) - Conscious Leadership & Civilizational Thought - 2026

- Roshita Pandey - India's Most Trusted Celebrity Tarot Reader And Relationship Coach

- Col. Dr. Sunil Jain - Health Advancements & Hospital Administration Artificial Intelligence Icon

- Aarohi Groups - Leading Real Estate Investment & Plot Development Company

- Dr. Naba Kumar Haldar (Group Head I Qa & Ehs L Ec Member I Bharti Real Estate) - Excellence In Purpose-Driven Real Estate Leadership

- Vanprastha Resorts - Best Eco-Spiritual Retreat Resort-India

- Dr. Neha M K Rambhiya - The Vanguard Award For Food Safety Quality And Compliance

- Aka Consultants (India) Pvt. Ltd. - Best Architecture Design Firm In India

- Dr. Harita Mehta, Advocate Supreme Court Of India - Most Renowned Advocate & Social Justice Leader Of The Year

- Dr. Lakshmi Kant Tripathi - Most Trusted Nephrologist And Kidney Transplant Physician In India

- Dr. R Jayarama (Vice President) - Remco Bhel House Building Society - Most Trusted Co-Operative Society Leader Of The Year

- Dr. Shubham Yadav - Best Orthopedic Specialist In Delhi

- Dr Saji Purathepparambil - Excellence In Thought Leadership & Technological Innovation

- Dr. Abhijit Bopardikar - Most Inspiring Personality In Healthcare Leadership & Nation Building

- Prof. Dr. Sushil Aggarwal - Lifetime Achievement In Sustainable Manufacturing

- 6Sigma Healthcare Communications - Most Innovative Healthcare Marketing Agency Of The Year

- Ms. Prachi Singh (Ceo) - Dharohar Land Corporation - Best Emerging Smart City Project - For Expressway Retreat

- Ms. Prachi Singh (Ceo) - Dharohar Land Corporation - Best Integrated Township - For Dharohar Estate

- Caribbean Holidays International Pvt Ltd - Most Trusted Holiday Membership Brand Of The Year

- Dr Rakesh Samal - Best Embryologist Of India

- Dr. Gaurav Mehrotra (Founder & Director) - Qfs Management Systems Llp - One Of The Top Most Company In The Field Of Information Security, Environmental Sustainability & Iso Certification

- Mr Yogesh kwatra (Founder & Ceo) - Htl Infotech - Outstanding Achievement In Performance Marketing & Ai

- Bhadriyarai Creative Designs Private Limited - Leading Company In Commercial Interior Contracting & Execution

- Taxcrafted Solutions - India's Most Trusted Tax & Business Advisory Firm

- Smt. Kavitha Puttaraju (Chairman Of Saviraj Group Of Companies) - Visionary Entrepreneur Of The Year

- Ms Anuradha Jain - Inspirational Leader & Speaker Award

- Dr Hukum Singh - Neurosurgery Pioneer Award - North India

- Dr. Jamal Yusuf - Iconic Cardilogist Of The Year 2026

- Brand Spring Integrated Solutions Pvt Ltd - Integrated Marketing Agency Of The Year

- Siglap Consulting Opc Pvt Ltd - Rising Star In Technology Marketing

- Refurb Bazaar Sustainable Products India Private Limited - Fastest Growing Refurbished It Brand Of The Year

- Op Jindal University University Of The Year - Excellence In Higher Education

- Sansid Solutions Llp - Most Trusted Recruitment & Staffing Firm In India

- Dr. Josan Ranjjith - Most Iconic Author Of The Year

- Centre For Ground Water Recharge - Best Water Management Solutions Provider - India

- Dr. Abhishek Gilara - India's Master Artistic Designer Award

- Dr. R Govindarajan {President- Lccp} - Most Renowned It Entrepreneur With Social Impact - India

- Mr Dinesh Gupta - Columbo Electricals - Most Reliable Brand In Maintenance- Free Earthing And Lightning Protection System

- Mr Vikas Kumar Keshan - Keshan Industries Llp - Most Trusted Copper & Brass Manufacturing Company Of The Year

- OGEN Infosystem Pvt Ltd - Most Trusted Web Development Company 2026

- Dr. Karandeep Singh - Visionary Leader In Education & Nation Building

- Mr. Murali Shanker - Visionary Trainer & Mentor Award Of The Year

- Mr. Jasmeet Singh Chhabra - Most Trusted Personal Finance Coach Award Of The Year

- Gtr Academy Rootbix Infotech (P) Ltd - National Excellence Award In Ai & Cyber Security

- Ms. Gunjan Gupta - Intentional Living Visionary Award

- Prerna Events & Wedding Planners India - Top Premium Wedding Planner Of The Year

- Mr. Kanifnath Vishwanath More - Visionary Business Icon Of The Year

- Gims Energy Pvt. Ltd - Leading Engineering Services Company In Power & Energy Sector

- Aquapurez Water Solution - Best Water Purifier Brand

- Ms Renu Sharma - Most Trusted Global Seo Solutions Provider

Karun Singh (CEO) - Topnotch Foundation & Topgallant Media said that the winners have exemplified excellence amongst their peers in the Business / Healthcare / Education sector. Almost all the winners scored extremely well in our research study due to their dedication towards excellence, dedication, innovation, and best ethical practices. By competing with the very best from their sector, winners know that their work has been evaluated by the sharpest minds in the sector and that their services and contributions have truly excelled. These awards intend to inspire others towards big achievements.

About Topnotch Foundation

Topnotch Foundation is a dynamic global media and analytical company providing ratings, research, and analysis services. The organization has been providing state-of-the-art market research, rating, and analysis for organizations of all sizes.

It is also the foremost provider of high-end research to the world's largest leading industry. With sustainable competitive advantage arising from its strong brand, unmatched credibility, market leadership across businesses, and large customer base, the organization deliver analysis, opinions, and solutions that make markets function better.

The organization consist of experienced and qualified practitioners of both Market and community research.!Its directors have strong expertise in market research, advertising, Public relations, brand management, retail sales and operations, franchising, and event management improvement, encompassing a true passion for the business of its clients.

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