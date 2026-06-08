Business News | TotalEnergies ENEOS Extends Solar Partnership with Ceres in Indonesia

PRNewswire

Bandung [Indonesia], June 8: TotalEnergies ENEOS successfully completed Phase 2 of a rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) project with PT. Perusahaan Industri Ceres (Ceres), a leading chocolate confectionery producer in Indonesia, at its manufacturing facility in Bandung. This follows the delivery of the first 2.2 megawatt-peak (MWp) project in September 2024.

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The latest phase adds approximately 2,400 PV panels and 1.4 MWp of on-site solar capacity, generating over 1,380 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electricity annually. The combined on-site solar capacity of 3.6 MWp can produce 4,630 MWh of clean electricity annually, covering around 12% of Ceres' power requirements.

This second project was delivered under a 15-year long-term agreement where TotalEnergies ENEOS develops, finances, builds and operates the on-site solar system. Ceres pays only for the renewable electricity produced, with no upfront costs, resulting in cost savings and lower carbon emissions. In addition, this rooftop solar extension enables Ceres to reduce its reliance on conventional electricity while advancing lower-carbon manufacturing practices within its operations.

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"Working with a trusted energy partner offers customers strategic advantages beyond simply transactional savings. The completion of the Phase 2 of the project bears testimony of the trust and strong partnership as we continue to support Ceres in their clean energy transition," said Alexandru Buzatu, Director of TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pacific. "Leveraging our technical expertise, we help customers like Ceres reduce emissions and manage energy costs while maintaining focus on their operational priorities."

"We are excited to take this significant step towards a more sustainable future. With Phase 1 completed in September 2024 and Phase 2 now successfully delivered, this project stands as a testament to our commitment. The combined system contributes to an estimated reduction of 4,200 tons of carbon emissions per year. Ceres is proud to embark on this partnership with TotalEnergies ENEOS in achieving this sustainability milestone, marking a clear advancement toward Indonesia's target of reaching net-zero emissions by 2060 or sooner," said Nancy Florencia, President Director of PT. Perusahaan Industri Ceres.

To learn more about TotalEnergies ENEOS tailored solar solutions, check out the free brochure, or contact directly for more information.

About TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia Pte. Ltd.

The company is a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and ENEOS to develop onsite B2B solar distributed generation across Asia. It is headquartered in Singapore with a plan to develop 2 GW of decentralized solar capacity over the next five years. https://solar.totalenergies.asia

TotalEnergies and electricity

TotalEnergies is building a competitive portfolio that combines renewables (solar, onshore wind, offshore wind) and flexible assets (CCGT, storage) to deliver clean firm power to its customers. By the end of April 2026, TotalEnergies holds nearly 36 GW of gross renewable power generation capacity and aims to achieve over 100 TWh of net electricity production by 2030.

ENEOS Corporation and renewables electricity

ENEOS Group operates solar power plants in Japan and is also participating in renewable energy projects in the United States, Australia, Vietnam and Taiwan region. Furthermore, ENEOS is actively engaged in power generation projects using biomass, hydroelectric power, wind power, etc. This joint venture is ENEOS' first overseas renewable energy project using distributed power sources.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

About ENEOS Corporation

ENEOS Group has developed businesses in the energy and nonferrous metals segments, from upstream to downstream. The Group's envisioned goals for 2040 are: becoming one of the most prominent and internationally competitive energy and materials company groups in Asia, creating value by transforming our current business structure, and contributing to the development of a low-carbon, recycling-oriented society with the pursuit of carbon-neutral status in its own CO2 emissions. ENEOS Corporation, one of the principal operating companies in the Group, is contributing to achievement of the Group's envisioned goals through a broad range of energy businesses.

TotalEnergies ENEOS Contact

Media Relation: contact.solar.asia@totalenergies.com

TotalEnergies on social media

- X: @TotalEnergies- LinkedIn: TotalEnergies- Facebook: TotalEnergies- Instagram: TotalEnergies

About PT. Perusahaan Industri Ceres

We, PT. Perusahaan Industri Ceres is one of the leading Chocolate manufacturing industries in Indonesia, are subsidiaries of Delfi Limited a Singapore listed company. Delfi Limited has been delighting generations of chocolate lovers in the region for over 50 years. We manufacture famous chocolate brands, SilverQueen, Delfi, Van Houten, Chacha, Ceres Meises and more than 20 key sub brands, and we are the market leader for branded chocolate confectionery products in Indonesia. As the biggest manufacturer we have developed our "Sustainable Value Creation" philosophy for guiding the running of our business. This philosophy encompasses the Environmental, Social, Governance and Economic aspects of our Business. We also commit to reducing any negative impact on the environment or society across our global supply chain and to conducting our operations such that our business activities create long term value to all our consumers, employees or the community around us.

PT. Perusahaan Industri Ceres Contact

Media Relations: ceres@delfi-chocolate.com

Cautionary Note TotalEnergies

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Cautionary Note ENEOS Corporation

The terms "ENEOS", "ENEOS Group" in this document are used to designate ENEOS Corporation and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by ENEOS Corporation. This document contains certain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those reflected in any forward-looking statement due to various factors, which include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) macroeconomic conditions and changes in the competitive environment in the energy, resources, and materials industries; (2) the impact of COVID-19 on economic activity; (3) changes in laws and regulations; and (4) risks related to litigation and other legal proceedings.

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