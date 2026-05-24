Business News | Tractor Industry Growth to Stay Flat in FY27 Amid Price Hikes, Subsidy Normalization: YES Securities

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): India's tractor industry is expected to see a phase of volume consolidation in FY27 due to a high base effect, price hikes and normalization of subsidy-led demand, though long-term structural drivers for growth remain strong, according to a sector update report by YES Securities.

The report said tractor industry volumes are likely to remain broadly flat in FY27 despite healthy underlying demand drivers.

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"FY27 TIV are likely to remain broadly flat due to high base, price hikes, de-stocking and normalization of subsidy-led demand from MH and Punjab, underlying demand drivers remain intact," the report said.

According to the report, tractor industry volumes in the first quarter of FY27 are expected to grow 23-24 per cent year-on-year, but the remaining quarters could witness moderation, leading to overall flattish growth for the year.

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"The TIV for 1QFY27 would grow 23-24% YoY but expected to decline ~8% over the balance period... leading to flattish volumes for FY27E," the report said.

YES Securities attributed the near-term moderation to steep price hikes and the fading impact of one-time state subsidies that had boosted demand in FY26.

"The key factors that would influence volumes over and above high base are: 1) steep price hike of Rs12-12.5k/unit implemented in Apr'26 and a further hike of a similar amount expected by Aug-Sep'26," the report noted.

It added that subsidy-linked demand from Maharashtra and Punjab, which had supported industry volumes in FY26, would not continue at the same pace in FY27.

"Low subsidy-linked volumes as one-time subsidies available from the state of Maharashtra (30-35k units) and Punjab (12-13k), which aided volumes in FY26, will no longer be available in FY27," the report said.

Despite the short-term slowdown, the brokerage said the long-term outlook for the tractor industry remains strong, driven by rising farm mechanisation, labour shortages and climate-related pressures on agriculture.

"Over the long term, the industry is expected to sustain 5-6% CAGR driven by increasing farm mechanisation, labour shortages, climate-led compression in sowing windows, and higher irrigation penetration enabling multi-cropping," the report said.

The report highlighted that climate change is compressing agricultural preparation cycles, increasing the need for faster and more powerful farm equipment.

"Climate change is reducing rainfall days from 100-110 earlier to 70-75 days now, compressing the land preparation cycle from around 60 days to just ~3 weeks," the report stated.

YES Securities also pointed to rising mechanisation and changing rural demographics as factors accelerating tractor replacement demand.

"The above factors have shortened tractor replacement cycle at 4.5-5 years now vs 10-12 years," the report said.

The report further warned that the proposed transition to TREM (Tractor Emission Norms) 5 emission norms could significantly raise tractor costs, especially in the core 35-50 horsepower segment.

"Proposed TREM 5 norms... could further increase costs by around Rs100-150k without materially improving farmer cash flows or productivity," the report said.

According to the brokerage, higher compliance costs under the new emission norms could create affordability and servicing challenges for farmers and manufacturers alike. (ANI)

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