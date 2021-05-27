New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TradeIndia, the country's leading B2B online marketplace platform, is preparing to host its ninth landmark virtual event, the Medical and Healthcare Expo India 2021.

To be held between 10th to 12th June, the all-important medical exposition will help Indian manufacturers, suppliers and exporters of Medical & Healthcare Products, Hospital & Medical Supplies, Pharmaceuticals Drugs & Medicines and other Health & Beauty Products towards discovering novel business collaboration prospects and breakthroughs in the health sector.

With the aim of combating the pandemic through relentless effort, TradeIndia is enabling the Indian medical suppliers and manufacturers a platform to Connect with Global & Genuine Buyers Digitally, Showcase Products and Services to Visitors, Build Business Partnerships & Channels, attain qualified Leads & Appoint Distributors, and Exhibit in India's First & Largest Virtual medical and healthcare expo.

With traditional export markets worldwide going into lockdown again & business survival mode and the imposition of travel restrictions to control the Covid-19 outbreak in 2021, virtual or online trade shows are helping manufacturers, suppliers & exporters to Showcase their Medical & Healthcare Products and Services to the world, Keep the Economic Activity Wheel Moving, Be More Efficient & Cost-effective, Do More Business in Less Time, Get Access to the Internet Audience and Deal with the Buyers of 150+ Countries.

Today, lakhs of Buyers of Medical & Healthcare Products, Hospital & Medical Supplies, Pharmaceuticals Drugs & Medicines and other Health & Beauty Products, and Businesses are connecting through Virtual medium to fulfill their needs. More than 5 Virtual Tradefairs are already planned for year 2021 to contribute to a better future through cost and time effective Real Time Buyers Meeting, More Buyers & Visitors, More qualified Leads, Connect with Targeted Audience, 3D Product Display & Community Building, New Opportunities for Manufacturers, Eliminate Geographical Barriers, User-Friendly Access, and Modern Digital Technology.

Having been subjected to various travel restrictions and physical interaction due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the virtual healthcare tradeshow will allow businesses to commence real-time digital transactions via the digital medium, effectively. The Medical and Healthcare Expo India 2021 will feature a diverse array of critical product categories. The event is slated to be a potent and promising business networking platform that will facilitate both the buyers and sellers to achieve mouth-watering deals which will further accelerate their bid to rise ahead of their market competition.

"We are thrilled to conduct India's first virtual Healthcare and Medical Expo 2021 and our ninth tradeshow overall. While the pandemic has inflicted unprecedented hardships on businesses across the world, the second wave has seemingly plundered through our social canvass, leaving countless casualties and destruction in its wake. At such a desperate hour, TradeIndia is fulfilling its social obligation by orchestrating a virtual medical expo to benefit the country's healthcare sector. By empowering numerous manufacturers and suppliers to produce essential medical supplies and systems during the pandemic, our nation will not only strengthen its healthcare facilities but also extend a greater fighting chance to our country's people against the deadly virus," said Sandip Chhettri, CEO, Tradeindia.com, speaking before the tradeshow commencement.

The event will cover a plethora of visitors ranging from Traders, End Users, Manufacturers, Purchasers, Service Providers, Media Houses, Exporters, and E-Commerce Sellers. Furthermore, TradeIndia has already planned over 4-5 virtual trade fairs in 2021 for real-time engagement, gaining qualified leads, and a host of critical benefits that lead to a considerable business edge for any organization.

For more details, please visit here:

