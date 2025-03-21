VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 21: CAPED (Cancer Awareness, Prevention & Early Detection Trust), with the support of AstraZeneca India and OneStage (formerly Charities Aid Foundation India), continues to make a significant impact in women's healthcare through its Ganga Godavari Cancer Screening Program. Now in its third year, the initiative has successfully screened over 18,600 women for cervical, breast, and oral cancer, focusing on awareness and screening for early detection among underprivileged communities.

Building on the success of its first year in Mathura (2022-23), where 4,605 women were screened, the project expanded to Delhi in 2023-24, screening 6,037 women across 55 camps. This year, the program set an ambitious target of screening 8,000 women by March 2025, with 6,893 women already screened across 70 screening camps as of March 8, 2025.

Through door-to-door mobilization and community screening camps, CAPED ensures that women from marginalized backgrounds receive access to critical cancer screenings. The project also includes a Patient Navigation Program, supporting screen-positive patients with counseling and logistics for further diagnosis and treatment. Key collaborations with AIIMS, NICPR, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre, Lady Hardinge Medical College, and Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama Charitable Hospital have strengthened patient support and follow-up care. The initiative has also trained and screened over 300 ASHA workers to empower them with lived experience, to enhance community outreach for cancer awareness and prevention.

"Early detection saves lives. By bringing screenings directly to communities, we empower women with knowledge and access to healthcare that can make a life-changing difference," said Dr. Mridu Gupta. "Our goal is to ensure that no woman is left behind due to lack of awareness or resources. We are committed to scaling up this initiative and integrating sustainable cancer screening models into public healthcare systems."

As the project nears completion for this cycle, CAPED remains committed to expanding its reach and establishing further collaborations for sustainable, government-integrated cancer screening programs in the future.

