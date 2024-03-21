PNN

New Delhi [India], March 21: Transline Technologies Limited, the Delhi-based tech giant and its collaboration with RailTel Corporation of India Ltd and TCIL for the implementation of its state-of-the-art Integrated Control and Command Center (ICCC) as part of the Video Surveillance System Project for Indian Railways will prove to be a game changer for tech-related industry. The company will provide Command & Control services for monitoring PAN India CCTV Cameras.

This initiative aims to integrate over 100,000 cameras of various types, along with multiple software solutions including Video Management Software, Video Analytics Software, Facial Recognition software, Panic Buttons, and other subsystems. The primary objective is to enhance passenger security, especially for women and children, across more than 1700 Railway stations, encompassing all 16 zones of Indian Railways.

Transline Technologies is fully committed to complying with the Cyber Security requirements mandated by the STQC, Government of India. We firmly believe that this project will represent the largest deployment of an Integrated Command & Control Centre in India, given its vast scale and complexity.

Arun Gupta, MD of Transline Technologies said, "We extend our sincere gratitude to our partners, M/s TCIL, for their unwavering support and trust in us as their deployment partner. We embark on this transformative journey, setting new standards in railway safety and security! It truly is a big opportunity for us and we are much obliged to be able to do our part in making India a Digital India."

The project will encompass security & safety solutions for their client which may play a masterstroke in creating the company's already existing goodwill in the market.

