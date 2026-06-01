Business News | Transteel Seating Technologies Reports 19.4% Revenue Growth in FY25; PAT Rises 14%

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 1: Transteel Seating Technologies Limited (NSE: TRANSTEEL), a workplace furniture and ergonomic seating solutions company, reported strong financial performance for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, driven by healthy demand from enterprise customers and improved operational efficiency.

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For FY25, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹88.65 crore, registering a growth of 19.4% compared to ₹74.26 crore in FY24. Profit After Tax (PAT) increased 14.0% YoY to ₹12.67 crore, while Profit Before Tax (PBT) rose 17.1% to ₹17.58 crore.

The company reported an operating profit of ₹22.03 crore during FY25, with an operating profit margin of 24.85%. Earnings per share stood at ₹6.88.

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During the year, Transteel strengthened its enterprise business with the signing of ₹8 crore Service Level Agreement with Muthoot Finance for the supply of office chairs across its locations in India. The order reinforces the company's growing presence in the corporate furniture segment and highlights its capability to serve large-scale institutional customers.

The company also reported a significant improvement in cash flow performance. Net cash generated from operating activities turned positive at ₹8.41 crore in FY25, compared to negative operating cash f low in the previous financial year, reflecting stronger working capital management and operational discipline.

Transteel maintained a healthy balance sheet with a Debt-to-Equity ratio of 28.6% and reported a Return on Equity (ROE) of 15.08%, demonstrating its focus on profitable and sustainable growth.

Commenting on the performance, the management said that the company remains focused on expanding its customer base, strengthening its product portfolio and capitalising on the growing demand for modern workplace and ergonomic furniture solutions across India.

About Transteel Seating Technologies Limited

Transteel Seating Technologies Limited is engaged in the design, manufacturing and distribution of workplace furniture and ergonomic seating solutions. The company caters to corporates, institutions, and commercial establishments across India through a diversified portfolio of office seating, workstations, storage systems, and workplace furniture products.

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