Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19: Traya, India's first-ever health-tech brand committed to treating hair loss internally, is thrilled to announce the extension of its revolutionary campaign, #HopeForHair, taking a deeper dive into its holistic approach to hair health. Building on the remarkable success of the first campaign film released last year, the new series of films, seeks to inspire the development of consistent habits among customers to follow the Traya treatment plan for holistic solutions. The latest film demonstrates how the Traya treatment consistently addresses the root cause of hair loss over time, showcasing its lasting effectiveness. The campaign film once again stars Rajkummar Rao, aiming to strengthen Traya's presence in the Hindi-speaking market. In this segment, Traya pivots the narrative towards cultivating consistent habits for enhancing internal health. The first leg of the film, launched, shows Rao as a gym instructor, focusing on the similarity between achieving fitness results through consistent workouts with professional guidance and addressing hair loss. It introduces Traya's hair coach offering, drawing parallels to the gym trainer, who ensures continuous customer support throughout the course of the Traya treatment for optimal results. Speaking on the new campaign film, Saloni Anand, Co-founder, Traya said, "The #HopeForHair campaign is Traya's effort to shift people's perspective on hair loss. The initial campaign film with Rajkummar Rao instilled hope by showcasing transformative results for hair loss. Our goal is to enhance awareness that, although our solution is effective, consistent adherence to the treatment is crucial, and Traya's hair coach is there to support individuals throughout their journey. At Traya, our mission is to offer a reliable, long-term solution to hair loss." The first leg of the campaign film has been released across digital platforms with a primary focus on YouTube, followed by social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. Beyond social media platforms, the film will be further promoted by the brand via internal communications, emailers, and WhatsApp marketing. Additionally, it will be amplified across various digital media and the brand's web page in varied languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Bengali. Link to the campaign: https://youtu.be/tRoxMfwORtU

