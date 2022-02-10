Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): Tredence Inc., a leading data science and AI engineering company, announced today that it has been Great Place to Work-Certified™ in India (from February 2022 to February 2023).

This certification exhibits employees' trust in the organization, outstanding leadership and great culture.

The Great Place to Work® Certification is a prestigious recognition that is considered the 'Gold Standard' for being an employer of choice. The evaluation is based on employees' workplace experience, company programs, and practices as determined by the Great Place to Work® Trust Index(c) and Culture Audit(c). The preliminary employee survey maps employee feedback on five aspects: credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie, while the Culture Audit(c) evaluates six factors: maximizing human potential, leadership effectiveness, trust, values, innovation by all and financial growth.

"Our employees are at the heart of Tredence's success. The culture we've developed begins with innovation and continuous experimentation led by smart, enterprising individuals with a passion for excellence, a penchant for customer success, and a willingness to have fun," said Shub Bhowmick, co-founder and CEO, Tredence. "Employees at Tredence have a strong sense of purpose that aligns with our values and they have become ambassadors for our culture over the years. We are honored to receive this certification, which is a validation of the company's inclusivity and openness."

"Employees are the flagbearers of our culture, and this achievement is an ode to their passion and perseverance," said Saurabh Upadhyay, Chief People Officer, Tredence. "This certification is a validation of the inclusive culture we have built over the years and of our 'People first' approach. Our culture has laid a strong foundation for us to remain competitive and rise above the curve. It has created an agile, free-flowing, innovation-driven, and employee-friendly environment, where everyone feels empowered and equally passionate about their work."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

