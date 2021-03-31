Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tredence, a leading AI engineering and analytics company, has been named as a 'contender' in "The Forrester WaveTM: AI Consultancies, Q1 2021".

Forrester evaluated Tredence and twelve other vendors across 26 criteria grouped into three main categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. Tredence received the highest possible score in the deployments criterion.

In Tredence's vendor profile, the report states that, "A strong focus on turning mundane operations (manual labeling and eCommerce personalization) into intelligent strategic capabilities (conversational insight, inventory, and fulfillment impact on personalization) cannot be underemphasized or ignored. Tredence's pathway to humanize and operationalize AI puts them on solid footing to do so. Clients felt Tredence exceeded their expectations with talent and the ability to execute flawlessly."

"AI offers significant economic and societal benefits. At a time when businesses are increasingly relying on AI for last-mile adoption of insights, we are delighted to be recognized as a contender in The Q1 2021 Forrester Wave™ for AI consultancies. We believe that this acknowledgment underscores Tredence's ability to help enterprises adapt to market-shifts through the convergence of business analytics, data science, and engineering," said Shub Bhowmick, Chief Executive Officer, Tredence.

"I think the Forrester report noting that "Tredence could be a dark horse" is a validation of our 'Business Outcomes First' approach that ensures we not only develop AI solutions but also operationalize them for increased last mile adoption. We're determined to continue helping our clients unlock business value from data, design, and build enterprise-grade AI solutions. To achieve this, we are collaborating with the start-up ecosystems, academia and setting up co-innovation models for clients to accelerate and set new industry benchmarks," said Soumendra Mohanty, COO, and Chief Innovation Officer, Tredence.

Tredence is doubling down its investments in AI innovation through Tredence Studio to help clients adapt to disruptive market shifts. With 30+ pre-built AI accelerators the studio currently manages the overall innovation funnel for the organization that moves employee ideas into resourceful client solutions.

