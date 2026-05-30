Business News | Treefe Technology Raises Rs.5 Crore to Accelerate Growth of Identityy; Backed by Swishin, Noorani Family & Yuvraj

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: In a significant milestone for India's growing startup ecosystem, Treefe Technology has successfully raised ₹5 crore in funding to strengthen and scale its rapidly growing social media platform, Identityy. The funding round was led by Swishin Ventures, with strategic participation from the Noorani Family and Yuvraj.

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The fresh capital infusion is expected to accelerate product innovation, AI-powered platform development, creator ecosystem expansion, and nationwide growth initiatives for Identityy -- a Made-in-India social media platform built to empower creators, communities, and businesses through technology-driven engagement.

Identityy, a flagship product of Treefe Technology, has already crossed the milestone of 1 million+ users across Android and iOS platforms, positioning itself among the emerging Indian digital platforms aiming to redefine social networking with localized innovation and AI integration.

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The latest investment reflects increasing investor confidence in India's homegrown digital ecosystem and the rising demand for alternative social media platforms focused on Indian users and creators.

Speaking on the development, Kapil Agarwal said:

"Raising ₹5 crore is not just a funding milestone for us -- it is validation of the vision we are building. Identityy was created with the belief that India deserves globally competitive digital platforms built from Bharat for the world. This support from Swishin, the Noorani Family, and Yuvraj gives us the strength to scale faster, innovate deeper, and empower millions of creators and users."

The company plans to utilize the funds across multiple strategic areas, including:

* AI-based social media innovation

* Creator monetization tools

* Technology and infrastructure scaling

* Expansion of marketing and community-building initiatives

* Hiring across technology, operations, and growth teams

Treefe Technology has been steadily building a broader digital ecosystem that combines AI tools, creator-focused platforms, and marketing technology solutions under one integrated vision. The company's ecosystem includes Identityy, Aindra AI, and other creator-centric innovations focused on the future of digital engagement.

Industry experts believe that India is entering a new phase where homegrown technology platforms are increasingly attracting both user adoption and investor attention. Identityy's growth trajectory, combined with strategic funding support, positions the platform as one of the emerging players in India's evolving social media and creator economy landscape.

The investment also highlights the growing momentum behind Indian startups building scalable consumer technology products with global ambitions while remaining deeply rooted in Indian culture and digital behavior.

Earlier, Identityy had also secured early-stage backing from Swishin Ventures, led by noted investor and entrepreneur Mahavir Pratap Sharma.

With this new ₹5 crore funding round, Treefe Technology now aims to aggressively scale Identityy across India and international markets while continuing its mission of building a next-generation digital ecosystem from India for the global audience.

About Treefe Technology

Treefe Technology is an Indian technology company focused on building scalable digital products in social media, AI, creator economy, and digital engagement. The company is building an integrated ecosystem combining technology, creators, and communities through innovative digital platforms.

About Identityy

Identityy is a fast-growing Indian social media platform developed by Treefe Technology. Built with a "Made in India, for the world" vision, the platform combines AI-powered experiences, creator-focused features, and community-driven engagement for the next generation of digital users.

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