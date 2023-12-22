NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22: Students from TreeHouse School across different cities - Vadodara, Pune, and Mumbai have won gold, silver, and bronze medals at various sporting tournaments.

Durvang Rohan Bhujbal, a 12 year old student from the Pune branch of TreeHouse schools, scooped up a gold medal in fast-walking with a time of 20:11:83 minutes, earning a spot in the regionals. This was at the Under-19 Boys 5KM Walking Event.

The young winner, who studies in 7th standard, attributed his success to the dedication of his teachers in promoting sports at TreeHouse and said, "My journey began with my selection based on my speed, and I was guided very well by my coaches Rahul sir and Jeevan sir. I was inspired by Rahul sir's remarkable athleticism. Because of him, I earned my first bronze in inter-school contests. I then ventured into athletics and secured a gold medal in fast walking, qualifying for regional."

12 year old Kavya Pravin Maghade, another TreeHouse student from Grade 7, also won a silver and bronze in Taekwondo. She later represented her school in archery, securing bronze medals in both 20 and 30 meters in Mumbai. CISCE Regional Archery Competition 2023.

Another national gold medalist at Taekwondo from TreeHouse School, 15 year-old Shreya Shailen Chavan, shares how she was inspired and motivated by her seniors and sports coach. She believes as well that her school's commitment to fostering both sports and academics has helped her to succeed. "Coach Shinde, with passion and support, instilled positivity and a disciplined approach in us. As a strict mentor during practice and a friendly figure afterwards, he constantly reminded me to be confident in tough matches," Shreya said.

Swara Mali, a 9th standard student, also from TreeHouse School, is a part of the Kho-Kho team and is greatly influenced by her father. She said, "My father encouraged me to be a part of the Kho-Kho team. Special thanks to Coach Rahul Shinde for his training and motivation. With teamwork and his guidance, we secured two trophies at the Zonal and Regional levels. Grateful for the unwavering support from my parents, coach, and school."

Rajesh Bhatia, Founder of the nationwide TreeHouse chain of schools, believes that holistic education is the key to fostering both physical and mental strength in children. He says, "Earlier, the primary focus in education was on academic excellence. This perception has undergone a significant transformation, and now parents are seeking schools that inspire children to go beyond academics. At TreeHouse, we offer students a perfect blend of academic focus and extracurricular activities, including sports. We have the infrastructure and the teachers to enable students to explore different sports and achieve excellence."

