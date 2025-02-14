NewsVoir

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 14: Trident Group, a global conglomerate and a leading name in the home textiles industry, today announced ambitious plans at Bharat Tex 2025, targeting a threefold growth by 2027. This aggressive growth is fueled by an INR 1000 crore capital expenditure plan for FY25-26, focusing on sustainability, modernization, and asset enhancement across its home textiles, yarn, and energy businesses.

A cornerstone of the growth is the expansion of its domestic home textile brand, myTrident, into the luxury segment with the launch of LUXEHOME by myTrident. This exclusive new line caters to discerning customers who appreciate the finest craftsmanship and unparalleled quality in home textiles. The collection includes a curated selection of premium bedding and exquisitely crafted towels renowned for their superior softness, absorbency, and durability. With a price range of INR 4,000 to INR 40,000, LUXEHOME by myTrident offers a touch of refined elegance for the most discerning homes. This strategic move positions myTrident to capture a significant share of the burgeoning luxury home furnishings market in India.

Padma Shri Dr. Rajinder Gupta, Chairman, Trident Group, shared his vision, stating, "At Trident, we are committed to shaping the future of the textile industry by integrating innovation and sustainability. Our growth is driven by our unwavering focus on modernization, value creation, and global expansion. Bharat Tex 2025 is a landmark event that highlights India's immense potential as a textile powerhouse, and Trident is proud to contribute to this journey. By investing in advanced technology, sustainable practices, and market-driven solutions, we are not just strengthening our leadership position but also redefining the standards of excellence in the home textile industry."Neha Gupta, Chairperson, myTrident, highlighted the brand's expansion and luxury market entry, saying, "LUXEHOME represents a transformational step for myTrident as we elevate our presence in the luxury home furnishings segment. By leveraging our heritage of craftsmanship and manufacturing excellence, we are bringing world-class luxury to discerning Indian customers. Our focus is on redefining home elegance with meticulously designed, high-quality products that cater to the aspirations of modern Indian homes. We're thrilled to showcase this collection which aligns with Bharat Tex's focus on a futuristic and responsible textile industry."

Commenting on myTrident's growth plans, Rajneesh Bhatia, CEO of myTrident stated, "We are increasing our retail touch points from the current 7,000 to 10,000. This expansion will solidify our position as a leading home furnishings brand in India and broaden our footprint across the domestic market. To drive further growth, we're focusing on key opportunities in HORECA and institutions, aiming to increase our market share in these sectors. Additionally, we're exploring opportunities in corporate gifting, recognizing the immense potential in this sector. Speed and agility in serving the consumer remain a core focus for the brand, and thus we are collaborating with all major e-commerce and quick commerce portals."

Bharat Tex 2025 marked the debut of myTrident's Spring Summer '25 collection, which drew inspiration from India's rich textile heritage. The collection took a journey through four eras - Puratan Yug , Veer Yug, Poorv Aaduhnik Yug, and Unnati Yug- blending traditional craftsmanship with modern techniques and innovative materials to create a forward-looking vision for the future of textiles.

Trident Limited is the flagship company of Trident Group, an Indian business conglomerate and global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) and Paper (Wheat Straw-based) manufacturer. Trident's towels, yarns, bedsheets, and paper businesses have earned global recognition and are delighting millions of customers across India and the world. Trident is one of the largest players in home textiles in India.

Supplying national, captive, and retailer-owned brands; the organization is highly decorated with awards from its customers, vendors, and various government entities in recognition of advancing the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship.The company operates in three major business segments: Textiles, Paper, and Chemicals, with its manufacturing facilities in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

myTrident is a leading brand specializing in luxurious and premium home furnishings. The company caters to all segments, from luxury and premium to everyday needs. With a focus on design, innovation, and sustainability, the brand has been setting benchmarks in the home textile industry. Understanding customer demands, myTrident offers a range of exquisite products, including bed sheets, towels, pillows, top-of-bed articles, bathrobes, and much more. Each item is crafted with precision and attention to detail to offer customers an unparalleled sense of comfort, style, and elegance. myTrident products are available in all leading hotels across the country. The brand is also available on major e-commerce and quick commerce portals and offers a convenient online shopping experience at: www.mytrident.com.

