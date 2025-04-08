NewsVoir

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 8: Trident Group, one of the world's largest vertically integrated textile manufacturers focused on sustainability, organized a preventive health checkup camp for its employees to observe World Health Day on April 7. Demonstrating its unwavering commitment to employee well-being, Trident Group organized the medical camp at the Hostel Campus, Budhni wherein residents benefited from free general health checkups, diagnosis, and medicine distribution.

In alignment with the global commemoration of World Health Day, the camp was organized in collaboration with Madhuban Hospital, a multi-specialty hospital located near Trident's plant in Budhni, Madhya Pradesh. Madhuban Hospital caters to the medical needs of the company's employees, their family members, and neighbouring communities.

The hospital is committed to providing the latest medical facilities and services to residents of Budhni, Hoshangabad, Obedullaganj, Rehti, Nasrullahganj, Barkhedi, and other areas within a 50 km radius, covering a total population of around 200,000 people.

By raising awareness and advocating for a healthier future for all, the health camp aimed to empower employees with knowledge and resources to maintain good health. The camp also emphasized the importance of preventive measures in the context of overall well-being.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr CA Harrison, the Director of Madhuban Hospital, said, "A strong foundation in health is the cornerstone of a prosperous future. When we prioritize wellness from the beginning, we create a ripple effect that benefits not only ourselves but also future generations."

Through strategic collaborations and proactive engagement in social causes, Trident Group continues to make a meaningful difference, advocating for equitable access to healthcare and a more inclusive society. The organization's initiative epitomizes the spirit of World Health Day 2025's theme - "Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures," highlighting the crucial role of mental and physical fitness in shaping long-term well-being.

Trident Limited is the flagship company of Trident Group, an Indian business conglomerate and global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) and Paper (Wheat Straw-based) manufacturer. Trident's towels, yarns, bedsheets, and paper businesses have earned global recognition and are delighting millions of customers across India and the world. Trident is one of the largest players in home textiles in India.

Supplying national, captive, and retailer-owned brands; the organization is highly decorated with awards from its customers, vendors, and various government entities in recognition of advancing the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship. The company operates in three major business segments: Textiles, Paper, and Chemicals, with its manufacturing facilities in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

