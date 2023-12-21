NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 21: Trident Group, a global conglomerate and one of the largest wheat-straw based paper manufacturers, clinched the prestigious Best Design and Concept Award at PaperEx'23, held at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida. The accolade is conferred upon Trident in acknowledgement of its exemplary demonstration of innovation and commitment to sustainability in the paper industry, aligning seamlessly with the event's theme for a greener tomorrow.

Renowned as a global platform, PaperEx attracts key players, innovators and stakeholders from around the world, fostering collaborations and showcasing the latest advancements in paper manufacturing. Trident Paper seized the opportunity to exhibit its latest range of notebooks and relaunched its Enviro Paper Copier in 65 GSM at PaperEx'23. With a firm dedication to forging a greener tomorrow, the organisation meticulously integrates sustainable practices into its manufacturing practices. The newly launched notebook designs encapsulate the essence of Indian culture, capturing a sparking interest.

The event also witnessed the introduction of 'The Good Paper Warrior' mascot. Aligned with the organisation's overarching philosophy, this animated character serves as a beacon for emphasizing the core values of sustainability and responsible manufacturing practices.

Trident Group's success at PaperEx'23 underscores its leadership in fostering innovation, sustainability, and cultural relevance in the paper landscape. With this achievement, the organisation continues to set benchmarks for excellence and environmental stewardship in the global landscape.

Trident Limited is the flagship Company of Trident Group, a USD 2+ billion Indian business conglomerate and a global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) and Paper (Wheat Straw-based) manufacturer. Trident's towels, yarns, bedsheets and paper businesses have earned global recognition and are delighting millions of customers across India and the world. Trident is one of the largest players in home textile in India. Supplying national, captive, and retailer owned brands, the organization is highly decorated with awards from its customers, vendors, and various government entities in recognition of advancing the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship.

The Company operates in three major business segments: Textiles, Paper and Chemicals with its manufacturing facilities located in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

