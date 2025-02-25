New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): In a significant move to transcend from B2C to B2B approach for tribal marketing, Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd (TRIFED), under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has entered into a strategic partnership with National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), and Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation Ltd. (HPMC) to facilitate tribal businesses.

According to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, to take it forward, Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed on Monday in New Delhi, marking a pivotal step in facilitating the implementation of the B2B approach and augmentation of the tribal product market.

Also Read | EPFO Enrollment: 16.05 Lakh Net Members Join EPFO in December 2024, Young and Female Payroll Additions Grow.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Managing Director of TRIFED Ashish Chatterjee and NIFT Director General Tanu Kashyap during the ongoing flagship event 'Aadi Mahotsav', held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the National Capital from 16 to 24 February 2025.

The NIFT MoU was signed and exchanged between TRIFED General Manager Sandeep Pahalwan and NIFT Director Head Office Gaurav Mishra.

Also Read | BNB Falls to $637 -- Is Aureal One the Best Cryptocurrency To Buy Right Now?.

The HPMC MoU was signed and exchanged between TRIFED General Manager Ms Mamta Sharma and HPMC General Manager Sunny Sharma.

The principal objective of the MoU with NIFT is to facilitate the product curation and design development of the handloom and handicraft products of the tribal artisans.

The HPMC will assist in augmenting technology and tertiary processing of horticulture and minor forest products.

President of India Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the festival on February 16, 2025, in the august presence of Jual Oram, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs; Durga Das Uikey, MoS Tribal Affairs and Bansuri Swaraj, Member of Parliament.

TRIFED is an organization under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, dedicated to the socio-economic development of tribal communities through the marketing development of tribal products.

Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation Ltd (HPMC) is a state government undertaking established to support the horticulture sector in Himachal Pradesh, India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)