Business News | Trishakti Industries Limited Announces Planned Entry into EV Machinery Segment

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 2: Trishakti Industries Limited (BSE: 531279), a leading infrastructure equipment rental company, is pleased to announce its planned entry into the EV Machinery segment during Q2 FY27 as part of its ongoing fleet diversification and growth strategy.

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The proposed expansion is intended to complement the Company's existing portfolio of infrastructure and industrial equipment and position Trishakti to capitalize on emerging opportunities arising from the increasing adoption of sustainable technologies across India's industrial and infrastructure sectors. The initiative aligns with the Company's broader objective of building a diversified equipment platform capable of serving evolving customer requirements across multiple industries.

Over the past year, the Company has undertaken significant fleet expansion to strengthen its presence within the equipment rental industry. The addition of EV machinery represents the next phase of this growth journey, enabling Trishakti to broaden its service offerings and participate in a rapidly evolving segment of the market.

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Industry Outlook

India's transition towards cleaner technologies is accelerating across infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics and industrial sectors. Supported by government initiatives promoting sustainable development, electrification and energy efficiency, businesses are increasingly adopting modern equipment solutions that improve productivity while reducing environmental impact. This structural shift is expected to drive demand for specialized machinery and equipment over the coming years.

Simultaneously, India's infrastructure investment cycle continues to gather momentum, with significant spending planned across renewable energy, transportation, industrial corridors, ports and urban infrastructure. As project developers and industrial operators increasingly prioritize efficiency, technology adoption and sustainability, equipment rental companies with diversified and modern fleets are likely to benefit from expanding market opportunities. Trishakti believes that broadening its fleet portfolio through the proposed EV Machinery segment will enhance its ability to participate in these long-term industry trends while strengthening customer engagement across multiple sectors.

Management Perspective

Mr. Dhruv Jhanwar, Chief Executive Officer of Trishakti Industries Limited, stated, "Our proposed entry into the EV Machinery segment represents a strategic extension of the platform we have built over the last few years. We have consistently focused on expanding our fleet, strengthening customer relationships and identifying opportunities that can enhance our long-term growth trajectory. As industries evolve and adopt newer technologies, we believe it is important to proactively align our capabilities with emerging market requirements.

The opportunity extends beyond a single equipment category. Across infrastructure, renewable energy, industrial manufacturing and logistics ecosystems, we are witnessing increasing emphasis on efficiency, sustainability and technology-led operations. These trends are creating demand for modern machinery solutions and opening new avenues for equipment rental businesses with the ability to offer diversified and specialized fleets.

Our experience in managing large-scale equipment deployments, maintaining high fleet utilization and serving marquee clients across infrastructure and industrial sectors provides a strong foundation for evaluating and participating in adjacent growth opportunities. We believe that disciplined fleet diversification will further strengthen our market positioning and expand our addressable opportunity over time.

As we continue executing our growth roadmap, our focus remains on prudent capital allocation, operational excellence and building a future-ready equipment platform. The planned addition of EV Machinery is consistent with this approach and supports our objective of creating sustainable long-term value for customers, partners and shareholders."

About Trishakti Industries Limited:

Founded in 1985, Trishakti Industries Ltd is a leading provider of heavy equipment solutions, supporting critical infrastructure sectors including construction, railways, steel, power and oil & gas.

Company boasts a fleet of advanced cranes, man-lifters, piling rigs and earthmoving machinery, serving marquee clients such as Tata Steel, Adani Group, ONGC and L&T.

Tri Shakti's ₹400 crore multi-year CAPEX program (FY25-FY27) is focused on expanding its fleet capacity, improving operational efficiencies and capturing a growing share of India's large-scale project development market.

With a sharp focus on asset-light, high-margin rental operations, Tri Shakti Industries is building a resilient, scalable platform for sustainable growth.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

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