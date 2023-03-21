Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Electric Vehicles, Smart Mobility and Clean Tech based Smart Mobility company, Triton Electric Vehicle India Pvt. Ltd. (TEV) unveiled the industry's first Electric Truck which is 'Make in India' for an exclusive media showcasing at Triton EV's R&D Centre, Kheda, Gujarat.

For the first time, the Triton Electric Truck came out for select media showcasing. The style, security and efficiency remained top highlights for the Triton Electric Truck. The Triton Electric Truck will come with 45 Tonnes of Load Capacity and will run 300 Kms at full charge. Himanshu Patel, Founder and MD of TEV mentioned, "We are excited and feel very proud to unveil this Triton Electric Truck which is a great example of 'Make in India' and 'Made for the World'. This Electric Truck is developed keeping a few things in mind, Ease of Usability, Driving comfort, enhanced security, smarter efficiency, and style as well. All of these aspects, put together with a commitment to contribute to the development of healthy and sustainable environment by restricting the carbon footprint, have made Triton Electric Truck Industry's most impressive machine for Indian Logistics sector." Through this R&D facility, the company is aiming to establish global leadership in Smart mobility, as this centre will brainstorm on contemporary concepts of advanced mobility with actual on-ground challenges of today's transportation needs. Through Triton Electric Truck and a wide range of product portfolio, TEV is all set to take India's EV and smart mobility success story to the global level. From EV Three Wheelers, Special Purpose Defence Vehicles, EV Trucks and Hydrogen Fuel Powered Busses, Hydrogen Scooters, the Triton EV's R&D Centre at Kheda will become India's top destination for automotive innovation. Triton EV has established its comprehensive Research and Development (R&D) Center facility in Kheda, Anand District near Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The facility is 1 Lakh 50 Thousand square feet in area.

Located in Indraprastha Industrial and Warehouse Park, Kheda, Anand, Gujarat which is around 45 minutes from Ahmedabad and is well connected with the national highway- the Mumbai-Ahmedabad-Delhi Highway. The R&D facility location is strategically located near Ahmedabad.

