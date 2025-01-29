VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 29: Tru Millets, India's innovative millet-based health food brand, has achieved a significant milestone with a valuation of $3.5 million, following its acquisition by Arkaa Clusters Pvt Ltd. Over the past year, the brand has transformed from a struggling venture into a thriving business, generating Rs70 lakhs in monthly revenue under the visionary leadership of Megha Pavan, Pavan S and Shanthan Malashetter the founders of Arkaa Clusters.

Tru Millets is leading the charge in replacing junk food with healthier millet-based alternatives. The strategic acquisition by Arkaa Clusters has been the driving force behind the brand's extraordinary turnaround. By focusing on operational efficiency, innovation, and market expansion, Tru Millets now boasts an extensive portfolio of over 40 millet-based products. These include ready-to-eat snacks like millet bites, khara chivda, and murukku, as well as ready-to-cook meals such as adai dosa and bisibelebath, catering to the growing demand for sustainable and nutritious food options.

Megha Pavan, Founder and CEO of Arkaa Clusters Pvt Ltd, said, "We saw immense potential in Tru Millets and believed in its ability to become a leader in the health food industry. This valuation is a reflection of the hard work, innovation, and profitability we have achieved in just one year. Our mission remains to make millets a global superfood while redefining healthy eating for the modern consumer."

Pavan S., Founder and Chairman of Arkaa Clusters Pvt Ltd, added, "Acquiring Tru Millets was a strategic decision rooted in our belief in the power of tradition and innovation. Through careful planning and execution, we have turned it into a highly successful brand. This valuation is not just about profitability but also about creating a sustainable, healthy, and delicious choice for consumers worldwide."

Shanthan Malashetter S., Strategic Advisor for Tru Millets, commented, "The journey of Tru Millets under Arkaa Clusters has been inspiring. This valuation underscores the brand's market potential and its ability to lead the way in millet-based nutrition. The success story of Tru Millets demonstrates what can be achieved with the right vision and leadership."

Looking ahead, Tru Millets is gearing up for international expansion into key markets such as the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East, where demand for plant-based, gluten-free, and nutrient-rich foods continues to rise. The brand is also exploring advanced dietary solutions, such as DNA-based personalized nutrition, ensuring its place as a pioneer in the health food industry.

As millets gain global recognition for their health benefits and environmental sustainability, Tru Millets is committed to leading the charge in making these superfoods accessible and desirable for consumers worldwide.

About Tru Millets

Tru Millets is a leader in millet-based health foods, offering a wide range of innovative and organic products. Acquired by Arkaa Clusters Pvt Ltd, the brand has undergone a remarkable transformation under the leadership of Megha Pavan, Pavan S and Shanthan Malashetter, achieving profitability and setting new benchmarks in the healthfood industry.

