Business News | True Hope Foundation Extends RS. 1.21 Crore Support to Indore's Anika Sharma in Her Fight Against SMA Type 2

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 18 (ANI): In a significant step toward supporting children affected by rare diseases, Jodhpur-based True Hope Foundation has extended financial assistance of ₹1.21 crore for the treatment of Anika Sharma, a young girl from Indore who is battling Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 2, a rare and progressive genetic disorder.

SMA Type 2 affects motor neurons responsible for muscle movement, resulting in severe muscle weakness and physical disability over time. The condition often requires long-term medical intervention and specialized treatment, placing a substantial financial burden on affected families.

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The contribution by True Hope Foundation is intended to help Anika continue her treatment journey and gain access to the medical care required to manage her condition. The support comes at a crucial time for the family, highlighting the growing role of community-driven fundraising in helping patients access life-saving therapies.

Anika's journey has resonated with thousands across the country, drawing attention to the challenges faced by families dealing with rare genetic disorders. As awareness around SMA continues to grow, crowdfunding and philanthropic initiatives are emerging as important lifelines for patients seeking access to expensive treatments.

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Speaking on the initiative, Dhaval Darji, Founder of True Hope Foundation, said, "Anika's story is a testament to the power of collective goodwill. At True Hope Foundation, we're proud to provide a platform where thousands of compassionate individuals can come together to support a child in need. This contribution represents more than financial assistance--it is a message of solidarity, hope, and shared responsibility. We want Anika and her family to know that they are not alone in this fight. Our mission remains focused on making advanced healthcare support more accessible for families facing critical medical challenges."

TrueHope Foundation's crowdfunding platform played a pivotal role in mobilizing donations through micro-contributions, social sharing, and unified calls for help. The foundation continues to work toward enabling access to treatment for children facing rare and life-threatening conditions across India.

Founded in 2023 and rooted in Rajasthan, True Hope Foundation is dedicated to providing financial, medical, and humanitarian assistance to individuals and families facing critical challenges. The organization works across healthcare support, rare disease assistance, education, shelter initiatives, emergency relief, and animal welfare. By bringing together donors, volunteers, and communities, True Hope Foundation strives to transform collective compassion into meaningful, life-changing impact across India.

Across India, families affected by rare diseases often encounter significant barriers in accessing treatment due to high medical costs and limited awareness. Initiatives such as this are helping bridge that gap by connecting patients with donors, supporters, and organizations committed to improving healthcare accessibility.

True Hope Foundation continues to work toward expanding support for children and families confronting serious medical conditions, with a particular focus on rare diseases that require urgent financial intervention. Through its community-led approach, the organization aims to create sustainable pathways of support and ensure that financial constraints do not become obstacles to critical healthcare. (ANI)

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