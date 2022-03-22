New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI/Mediawire): Buying a house is a complex process as no two people staying even in the same house have the same priorities. For working individuals, being well-connected via roads and public transport is important, for the elderly it could be a safe place to relax, whereas kids would want a place where they can discover the pleasures of childhood and make memories for a lifetime. And in a busy city like Mumbai, everyone, be it young or old, yearns to get away from the hustle bustle and craves for a tranquil piece of nature to call their own.

Experience The Grand Life In The Heart Of Mumbai City

Mahindra Lifespaces brings you crafted homes in Chandivali, keeping in mind everyone's preferences, be it good connectivity, a serene, green lifestyle, or an active childhood for kids. Mahindra Alcove is the answer to everyone's prayers where luxury premium apartments are brought to you at affordable rates so you do not need to compromise in a crammed space. What's more, Mahindra Lifespaces has launched tower A & C with spacious 2 & 3 BHK units in Chandivali. It's an opportunity for homebuyers wanting to live a grand life if you book your apartment before March 31, 2022, you can avail of some fantastic schemes like waiver of stamp duty and registration fees. Mahindra Alcove also gives you the option to pay for your dream space in 4 installments of 25 per cent each.

It is important to have good features surrounding you that not only make your life more comfortable but also improve the quality of your life. At Mahindra Alcove you will find peace and serenity in every corner of the development as you come home daily to a Miyawaki forest with 180-plus trees. The complex also has:

- Swimming pool with poolside deck

- Reflexology path

- Well-equipped gym

- Yoga room

- Outdoor exercise station

- Indoor games room

- Ample basement with preferred parking for differently-abled

- Drop-off zones

- Electric charging stations

- Recreational hall

- Party lawn

- Play area and swimming pool for kids

- And much more...

... in addition to the Miyawaki forest the project has a 60+ year old preserved banyan tree.

Everything Within Your Reach

Though Mumbai city has its own charm, living here can be taxing and getting stuck in the traffic is not the best way to spend your precious time. Very few suburbs in Mumbai will offer you the comfort of spending minimal time on the roads trying to reach your destination whether you have set out for work, to drop your child to school, for shopping, to have dinner with your loved ones or to unwind at a pub with your friends after a difficult week at work.

With the Metro station just 0.8 Kms away, JVLR just 2.3 Kms away, and the airport just 3.2 kms away, Mahindra Alcove can truly boast of being situated in the heart of Mumbai city. Alcove is also situated at a stone's throw from some of the best schools, hospitals, entertainment hubs and fine-dine restaurants making sure you save on your travel time.

Perfect Haven For Your Little Ones

Not only does the Alcove come with the best amenities, it is also a great place for your kids to grow up. Attractions like the tree house, rock-climbing wall, dedicated play area and a kids swimming pool, will ensure your children are motivated to lead an active lifestyle.

Green Living

Mahindra Lifespaces takes green living very seriously and that's why Mahindra Alcove is handcrafted to give back to the environment. With Green Technologies and thoughtfully planned layouts, Alcove is not just an economical home but also an eco-friendly one for you and your family.

* Power Saving Measures: Passive architectural design ensures over 95 per cent of living spaces in the Alcove bask in natural sunlight and healthy ventilation, keeping the use of electricity to minimal. The roof is covered with high-reflective paint that helps regulate the indoor and outdoor temperature. Keeping in mind the future needs, Alcove also has electric car charging provision.

* Water Saving Measures: Alcove aims to save over 3 Crore litres of water annually by using low-flow fixtures, STP treated water and rainwater harvesting. Over 2 Crore litres water will be recycled annually. 100 per cent of rainwater will be harvested through the provision of 150 (KLD) RWH tank.

Recycling Waste Responsibly: When you live at the Alcove, you become part of a community that cares for the environment by recycling, generating over 60,000 kgs of compost, a value of approximately Rs 7 Lakh annually for the society.

