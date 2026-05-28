Business News | TSMC Employee Bonuses Likely to Rise over 30% This Year Amid Record Profits

Taipei [Taiwan], May 28 (ANI): Employee bonuses at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) are expected to rise by more than 30 per cent this year as the company continues to post record profits, according to a report by Focus Taiwan citing sources.

According to the report, TSMC Chairman CC Wei informed employees during a meeting on Wednesday morning that the company remains committed to taking care of its workforce and acknowledged employee contributions towards improving the company's financial performance.

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He said "TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, is committed to taking care of its workers, while expressing gratitude to employees for their contribution to the company's improving bottom line"

The report stated that since 2023, employee bonuses at TSMC have increased at an annual rate of 30 per cent or more.

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Wei reportedly told employees that as long as employee performance remains strong, bonus growth this year is also expected to remain at a similar pace.

The employee meeting was reportedly arranged after speculation spread online that TSMC was planning to reduce bonus payouts this year in order to preserve more funds for aggressive production expansion plans.

According to local media reports cited by Focus Taiwan, the rumours had created concerns among employees and led to dissatisfaction within the company.

The report added that Wei cancelled a scheduled business trip on Wednesday and instead arranged the employee meeting to address concerns regarding the company's bonus policy.

During the interaction, Wei reportedly assured employees that TSMC's earnings distribution strategy aims to balance the interests of employees, shareholders and broader social responsibility commitments.

He also said the company would continue to increase its focus on social responsibility by allocating a larger portion of its earnings towards helping society.

According to the source cited in the report, Wei further stated that salary growth for entry-level employees would outpace salary growth for senior employees.

In February this year, TSMC's board approved a proposal to allocate a record high NT$ 206.15 billion, equivalent to around USD 6.53 billion, towards employee performance bonuses and profit-sharing bonuses for 2025.

The decision came after the company reported a record net profit of NT$1.72 trillion (USD 54.7 billion), marking a 46 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

TSMC is one of the world's largest contract chipmakers and plays a key role in the global semiconductor supply chain, particularly in advanced chips used in artificial intelligence, electronics and computing infrastructure. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)