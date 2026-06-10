Business News | TSMC Reports Net Revenue of USD 13.25 Billion for May 2026, Up by 30% YoY

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) today, announced that its net revenue for May 2026 reached approximately NT$416.98 billion (~USD 13.25 billion). The financial results indicate a steady consolidation of the manufacturer's market position amidst shifting global chip demands.

The monthly performance represents a sequential increase of 1.5 per cent from April 2026. According to TSMC, the consolidated revenue recorded during the previous month stood at NT$410,726 million (~USD 13.05 billion).

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The current revenue metrics reflect a substantial acceleration in growth when compared to the historical figures of the previous year. The company reported that the May 2026 revenue marks an increase of 30.1 per cent from May 2025.

The official statement from the semiconductor company confirmed that its revenue for May of the prior year was NT$320,516 million (~USD 10.18 billion). The step-up highlights a robust year-on-year expansion for the manufacturer's primary business lines.

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The upward trajectory is similarly evident in the cumulative financial statistics compiled for the first five months of the current fiscal year. TSMC disclosed that its revenue for January through May 2026 totaled NT$1,961.80 billion (~USD 62.35 billion).

According to the official data released by the firm, the cumulative revenue figure represents "an increase of 30.0 per cent compared to the same period in 2025."

The company's comparative records show that the consolidated net revenue for the January through May timeframe in the previous year stood at NT$1,509,337 million (~USD 47.97 billion).

Earlier, TSMC reported a yearly net income of USD 54.55 billion in 2025 on consolidated revenue of USD 120.95 billion, reflecting continued strength in demand for advanced semiconductor technologies.

The financial results were acknowledged by shareholders during the company's 2026 Annual Shareholders' Meeting earlier in the month.

According to the company, consolidated revenue for 2025 totalled NT$3,809.05 billion (~USD 120.95 billion), while net income stood at NT$1,717.88 billion (~USD 54.55 billion).

TSMC also reported diluted earnings per share of NT$66.25 (~USD 2.10) for the year.(ANI)

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