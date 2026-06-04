Business News | TSMC Reports USD 54.55 Billion Profit in 2025 as AI-driven Chip Demand Boosts Earnings

Taipei [Taiwan], June 4 (ANI): Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, reported net income of USD 54.55 billion in 2025 on consolidated revenue of USD 120.95 billion, reflecting continued strength in demand for advanced semiconductor technologies.

The financial results were acknowledged by shareholders during the company's 2026 Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on Thursday.

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According to the company, consolidated revenue for 2025 totalled NT$3,809.05 billion (US$120.95 billion), while net income stood at NT$1,717.88 billion (US$54.55 billion).

TSMC also reported diluted earnings per share of NT$66.25 (US$2.10) for the year.

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The results were approved as part of the company's 2025 Business Report and Financial Statements presented at the annual shareholders' meeting.

The strong financial performance comes as demand for advanced semiconductor chips continues to rise globally, driven by technologies such as artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and data centre expansion.

Before that, in May this year, the company announced that its net revenue for April 2026 reached approximately NT$410.73 billion (approx. USD 13.05 billion). This figure represents an increase of 17.5 per cent compared to April 2025, according to the data released by the firm.

While the year-on-year figures showed a significant double-digit rise, the revenue for April 2026 saw a decrease of 1.1 per cent Month-on Month (MoM) from March 2026.

Despite the monthly decrease, the year-over-year (YoY) comparison for the month remained positive as April 2025 had recorded NT$349.57 billion (approx. USD 11.1 billion).

TSMC plays a critical role in the global semiconductor supply chain and manufactures chips for several of the world's leading technology companies.

The company has remained at the centre of the global artificial intelligence boom, with demand for advanced processors and AI-related computing infrastructure contributing to strong industry growth. (ANI)

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