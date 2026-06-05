Business News | 'Tu Kaun Main Khamkha' Brings Family Comedy Back to the OTT

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 5: Filmmaker Rahul Harit has announced the release of Tu Kaun Main Khamkha, a family comedy feature now streaming on Hungama OTT, Airtel Xstream, WatchO and Amazon Prime Video in the United States and the United Kingdom. Produced and directed by Harit, with co-producers Ranjana Tandon, Priytosh Wali, and Sunita Harit, the film centres on everyday domestic situations, family relationships, and the kind of humour that translates across generations.

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Co-produced by Ranjana Tandon, Priytosh Wali, and Sunita Harit, the film draws its comedy from recognisable domestic moments rather than dramatic set-pieces. It is the kind of material that plays equally well for a twelve-year-old and a grandmother sharing the same screen.

Harit has been working in Indian entertainment since 1998, when he began in theatre at Delhi Art Theatre before moving into television. He produced The New Generation for DD Metro and, early in his career, The Little Detectives, the project that gave late actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal one of his first significant screen opportunities. His work since then has spanned directing, cinematography, editing, music production, and post-production, including ADR contributions to Delhi Crime Season 1, The Tattoo Murders, Raat Baaki Hai, and Collar Bomb, among others.

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The music in Tu Kaun Main Khamkha is written and composed by Harit himself. The title track is performed by playback singer Rajesh Roy, known for "Bodyguard." Feeling Pyar Ki, a romantic duet, features pop singer Shibani Kashyap alongside Abhishek Chhetri. Harit also lends his own voice to the Kitchen Song, a lighter number that fits the film's domestic comic register.

Two newcomers: Divya Wali as Shobha and Himanshi Gupta as Seerat, continue Harit's pattern of building productions around emerging performers rather than established names.

Tu Kaun Main Khamkha is currently streaming on Hungama OTT, Airtel Xstream, WatchO and on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and the United Kingdom.

About Rahul Harit

Rahul Harit is a filmmaker, producer, director, cinematographer, editor, and music producer with over two decades of experience across theatre, television, film, and digital content.

Media Contact:

Sound Garden Studio, Production Company, Tu Kaun Main Khamkha

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