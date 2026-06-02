Business News | Tussker Kitchens Celebrates Grand Ppening of Its Signature Store on Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 2: Tussker Kitchens, India's pioneering brand in stainless steel modular kitchens, wardrobes, vanities, and turnkey modular solutions, marked a major milestone with the grand opening of its another flagship Signature Store on Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru.

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The Signature Store is Tussker's most ambitious experience centre to date, offering visitors an opportunity to explore over 800 design variants across modular kitchens, wardrobes, vanities, and turnkey project solutions. Guests experienced first-hand the brand's signature wood-free philosophy, with live displays showcasing premium SS 304 and proprietary ACS steel solutions across a range of finishes including glass, acrylic, laminate, metal, and stone.

Designed specifically for Indian homes and Indian cooking habits, Tussker's solutions focus on durability, hygiene, waterproofing, fire resistance, termite resistance, and low-maintenance living -- key priorities for modern homeowners.

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The launch also highlighted Tussker's strong "Make in India" manufacturing capabilities. The brand operates an 18,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Bengaluru with a growing team strength of over 500 employees and associates, enabling scalable production and expansion across India.

Speaking at the launch, Prasad Chatran, Founder & Visionary, Tussker Kitchens (Prasara Innotech Pvt. Ltd.), said:

"For years, homeowners have accepted issues like termite damage, moisture problems, and high maintenance as unavoidable. Tussker was created to change that mindset completely. The response we received at the launch of our Signature Store has been phenomenal and reinforces the growing demand for smarter, stronger, and future-ready living solutions.

We are building not just a kitchen brand, but a next-generation modular living company proudly designed and manufactured in India. With our expanding manufacturing capabilities, strong B2B partnerships, growing D2C presence, and aggressive expansion roadmap, we are preparing for large-scale growth across the country."

The new Signature Store has been designed as a one-stop destination for homeowners, architects, designers, and key account partners, featuring dedicated consultation zones, guided design planning, product demonstrations, and complete end-to-end modular solution experiences delivered within 20 days.

Tusker has three multiple stores in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Udupi, and this store launch marks the beginning of Tussker's larger expansion plan. Tusker will have more than 20 stores in the next 2 years in PAN India.

In addition to its growing direct-to-consumer business, Tussker is also strengthening its B2B and key accounts vertical, partnering with architects, developers, interior firms, and residential projects across India. The company further reinforced its long-term product confidence by highlighting guarantee of up to 25 years on selected stainless-steel systems.

About Tussker Kitchens

Tussker Kitchens (Prasara Innotech Pvt. Ltd.) is among India's Pioneer Players in stainless steel modular solutions company headquartered in Bengaluru. The brand offers premium modular kitchens, steel wardrobes, vanities, and turnkey modular project solutions manufactured using food-grade SS 304 and proprietary ACS steel.

With over 4000+ design options, factory-finished components, in-house manufacturing capabilities, guarantee of up to 25 years on selected systems, Tussker delivers durable, hygienic, waterproof, fire-resistant, and termite-proof modular living solutions designed specifically for Indian homes and Indian cooking lifestyles.

MEDIA CONTACT

Tussker Kitchens

Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru

Phone: +91 99807 55741

Email: tuskerkitchens@gmail.com

Website: www.tuskerkitchens.in

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