Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 23 (ANI): Manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced the appointment of acclaimed motorcycle designer Timothy Prentice as its Vice President for Design.

He brings on board 35 years of enriching experience in motorcycle design, project management and product development.

"Tim's appointment is expected to further boost TVS Motor Company's ability to stay ahead of rapid changes in design trends and maintain its competitive edge in future technology," the company said.

Specialised in advanced design planning, Tim's experience in designs for high-performance electric vehicles will augment the company's electric vehicle line-up design to the next level, it said.

Tim is credited with designing iconic motorcycles like Triumph Thunderbird (2009) and Triumph Speed Triple (2011). He also designed Mission Motor's Mission R (2010) electric motorcycle which won him and his firm multiple accolades, including the prestigious Red Dot and Core 77 Industrial Design Awards.

Tim began his career with Honda R&D where he was responsible for concept design development of motorcycles ATVs and PWCs. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in the field of industrial technology from California State University. (ANI)

