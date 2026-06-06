Business News | TVS Motor Company Announces Its Premium Bespoke Experience Channel - TVS Paddock

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 6: TVS Motor Company (TVSM), part of TVS VENU, a global leader in the two and three-wheeler segments, today announced TVS Paddock as it's exclusive retail channel dedicated to premium portfolio, setting a new benchmark in customer-centric retail and ownership experiences. This strategic initiative marks a significant milestone in the company's premium mobility journey, bringing together immersive brand engagement, personalised service, and exceptional aftersales support under one distinguished retail ecosystem.

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TVS Motor has been racing for over four decades and has long believed that motorsport is the ultimate testbed for engineering excellence and performance innovation. This philosophy continues to shape its premium portfolio, where racing remains the backbone of product development and customer engagement at the premium range of products at TVS Motor Company.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing premium mobility markets, driven by rising affluent consumers and evolving luxury lifestyles. Today's aspirational customers seek more than a product - they seek self-expression, personalisation, community and immersive brand interactions. TVS Motor has gone beyond the product to create exciting and engaging brand worlds through community, experiences, merchandise, accessories and multiple collaborations which will be a part of the journey at TVS Paddock.

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TVS Motor's values of customer obsession and drive for innovation has led to the development of the all new retail ecosystem - TVS Paddock. Designed by Checkland Kindleysides, a boutique retail design agency specialising in culture-shaping retail experiences from London, UK, TVS Paddock meets the evolving needs and aspirations of premium motorcycle enthusiasts. The retail network reimagines the customer journey - from first interaction to lifelong ownership. Each outlet is thoughtfully crafted to deliver a seamless, elevated experience that combines product discovery, expert consultation, community engagement, and world-class service in a sophisticated, reassuring and welcoming environment.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company said, "TVS Paddock is our strategic commitment to redefining premium ownership by bringing together innovation, personalisation, and immersive engagement to build deeper customer connections. The future of premium motorcycling will be defined by the experiences, communities, and ecosystems we create around them. As premium motorcycle customers continue to evolve, seeking deeper, meaningful and holistic engagement, TVS Paddock will cater to these aspirations and deliver a truly elevated brand experience."

TVS Paddock is based on the philosophy of Precision Performance and Engineering Mastery. It features:

- Design theme inspired by TVSM's engineering prowess

- End to End seamless digital retail experience

- Premium community spaces

- Dedicated consultation and customisation zones (BTO)

- Industry-first swim lanes based product experience

- Immersive merchandise & accessories experience

- Specialised service facilities

TVS Paddock is scheduled to be launched in Q2 FY27 through an exclusive premium retail channel, purposefully designed to deliver a bespoke and elevated customer experience, reflecting the brand's heritage, craftsmanship, and premium positioning.

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR), part of TVS Venu, is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 90 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

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