Johannesburg [South Africa]/New Delhi (Delhi) [India], September 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, today announced their new distribution partnership with ETG Logistics (ETGL).

TVS Motor Company ranks amongst the top five two-wheeler companies in the world with a presence in over 70 countries across Africa, South East Asia, the Indian Sub-Continent, Latin America and the Middle East. ETGL is a division of ETG (Export Trading Group) - a global conglomerate present in 48 countries with expertise across various industries.

Also Read | When Is Hartalika Teej 2021? Date in Hindu Calendar, Significance, Story and Celebrations of Festival Coinciding With Gowri Habba.

ETGL will operate 30 dealerships for TVS Motor Company in South Africa as part of this partnership. The company will also support TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management (CRM), including the assembly set-up and training centre in Johannesburg.

Speaking on the occasion, R Dilip, President - International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, "We are delighted to partner with the reputed global conglomerate, ETGL, to expand our presence in South Africa. ETGL comes with rich experience, deep understanding and vast knowledge of the market. South Africa is an important market for us, and ETGL's extensive distribution network, along with our shared ethos and values, makes them the ideal strategic partner. This association with ETGL is a significant step towards expanding TVS Motor Company's market presence in Southern Africa, driving innovation through best-in-class products and setting a customer experience benchmark."

Also Read | Shubman Gill Birthday Special: ICC Tweets Special B'day Wish for Indian Batsman as he turns 22.

Rajeev Saxena, Director, ETGL, said, "We are excited to announce our partnership with TVS Motor Company. This partnership will be instrumental in bringing a range of mobility solutions to address specific requirements of different customer groups in the country. The technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor Company combined with our strong understanding of the market will definitely create an impact in mobility space in South Africa."

TVS Motor Company will launch products such as TVS Apache series, TVS HLX series, TVS NTORQ 125 and TVS Duramax Cargo in South Africa. The premium motorcycle series, TVS Apache, will cater to the aspirations of the customers and the global favorite, TVS HLX, will provide last-mile connectivity for both personal commute and commercial delivery segments. TVS NTORQ 125, a revolutionary Bluetooth enabled scooter, will address Gen Z's superior style, performance and technology promise. The three-wheeler Duramax Cargo will carve a niche segment in the delivery space with an economical TCO offering.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 70 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

ETG has developed into a global player with a diverse portfolio of expertise across various industries, encompassing agricultural inputs, logistics, merchandising, food processing and supply chain optimisation. The diversified agricultural conglomerate which was founded in 1967, manages business with a varied and successful supply chain across 5 continents, 48 countries.

For more information, please visit www.etgworld.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)