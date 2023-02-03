Singapore, February 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): In line with its shared commitment towards electrification in the automobile industry, TVS Motor Company, one of the leading global manufacturers of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, announced its association with ION Mobility (ION) today. TVS Motor has entered into an investment agreement with the aim to provide ION the necessary ecosystem support to be successful in the electric two-wheeler markets of Singapore and Indonesia.

The partnership is in line with TVS Motor Company's commitment to build an aspirational product portfolio while associating with sustainable and scalable brands. It also reiterates the company's strategy to expand its global presence.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, "TVS Motor is committed to developing exciting products for consumers across global markets. We are thrilled to partner with ION Mobility, a full-stack EV company with a strong team of engineers and a technical base in Singapore, to drive the premium electric two-wheeler growth in the region. We share a common vision and are eager to support them as a strategic investor."

ION Mobility Founder and CEO, James Chan said, "I am delighted with the vote of confidence that my team and I have received from TVS Motor via the funding round and partnership. We are excited to draw upon TVS Motor's decades of global expertise in two-wheelers to accelerate our "Mobius" M1-S production readiness, as well as the design and development of other models. We look forward to leading the charge towards an electric & sustainable two-wheeler future together."

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked the No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across the 80 countries in which we operate.

ION Mobility is a tech and automotive OEM on a mission to create and deliver aspirational and sustainable mobility and energy solutions for everyone. We are committed to creating great products and seamless user experiences for our customers. Our products combine advanced hardware and software technology with human-centred design to deliver smart electric motorbikes and energy charging and storage solutions that are for everyone to use. Our vision is to be Southeast Asia's top technology company leading our region's transition towards a low-carbon economy across Southeast Asia, starting with the ION M1-S.

