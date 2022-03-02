Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered sales of 281,714 units in February 2022 as against sales of 297,747 units in the month of February 2021.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 267,625 units in February 2022 as against sales of 284,581 units in February 2021. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 173,198 units in February 2022 as against sales of 195,145 units in February 2021.

Motorcycle sales grew by 5 per cent increasing from 137,259 units in February 2021 to 143,523 units in February 2022. Scooter sales of the Company registered 86,616 units in February 2022 as against sales of 95,525 units in February 2021. The shortage in supply of semiconductors has impacted the production and sales of premium two-wheelers. We are cautiously optimistic that the supply of semiconductors will improve in the coming months.

International Business

The Company's total exports grew by 6 per cent from 101,789 units in the month of February 2021 to 107,574 units in February 2022. Two-wheeler exports grew by 6 per cent from 89,436 units in February 2021 to 94,427 units in February 2022.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler sales of the Company grew by 7 per cent from 13,166 units in February 2021 to 14,089 units in February 2022.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Mobility with a focus on sustainability. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

