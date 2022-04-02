Hosur (Tamil Nadu), April 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registers sales of 307,954 units in March 2022 as against sales of 322,643 units in the month of March 2021.

Two-Wheeler

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba Start RuPay Payment System, Inaugurate Cross-Border Train Services.

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 292,918 units in March 2022 as against sales of 307,397 units in March 2021. Domestic two-wheeler sales registered sales of 196,956 units in March 2022 as against sales of 202,155 units in March 2021.

Motorcycle registered sales grew from 157,254 units in March 2021 to 160,522 units in March 2022. Scooter sales of the Company registered 94,747 units in March 2022 as against sales of 104,513 units in March 2021.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Bundelkhand Expressway To Be Ready by June, Says Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta; Here's All You Need To Know About 296 km Long E-Way.

The shortage in supply of semiconductors has impacted the production and sales of premium two-wheelers. We are cautiously optimistic that the supply of semiconductors will improve in the coming months.

International Business

The Company's total exports registered sales of 109,724 units in the month of March 2022 as against sales of 119,382 units in March 2021. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 95,962 units in March 2022 as against sales of 105,242 units in March 2021.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 15,036 units in March 2022 as against sales of 15,246 units in March 2021.

Fourth Quarter Sales Performance FY 2021-22

During the fourth quarter of the financial year 2021-22, two-wheeler of the company registered sales of 8.15 Lakh units of sales as against 8.87 Lakh units registered in the fourth quarter of financial year 2020-21. Three-wheeler sales grew from 40,965 units in the fourth quarter of financial year 2020-21 to 41,774 units in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2021-22.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Mobility with a focus on sustainability. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes.

We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)