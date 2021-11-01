Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered 355,033 units in October 2021 as against sales of 394,724 units in the month of October 2020.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 341,513 units in October 2021 as against sales of 382,121 units in October 2020. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 258,777 units in October 2021 as against sales of 301,380 units in October 2020. With pandemic restrictions easing and the festive season soon approaching, we expect the retails to improve significantly in the coming months.

Motorcycle registered sales of 172,361 units in October 2021 as against sales of 173,263 units in October 2020. Scooter sales of the Company registered 113,124 units in October 2021 as against sales of 127,138 units in October 2020.

International Business

The Company's total exports registered a growth of 3% with sales of 95,191 units in the month of October 2021 as against 92,520 units in October 2020. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 3% with sales of 82,736 units in October 2021 as against sales of 80,741 units in October 2020.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler sales of the Company registered a growth of 7% with 13,520 units in October 2021 as against sales of 12,603 units in October 2020.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes.

We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 70 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the JD Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the JD Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

