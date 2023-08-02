NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 2: TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 4% increasing from 314,639 units in July 2022 to 325,977 units in July 2023.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 4% with sales increasing from 299,658 units in July 2022 to 312,307 units in July 2023. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 17% with sales increasing from 201,942 units in July 2022 to 235,230 units in July 2023.

Motorcycle registered sales growth of 2% with sales increasing from 150,340 units in July 2022 to 153,942 units in July 2023. Scooter sales registered a growth of 5% with sales increasing from 116,500 units in the month of July 2022 to 121,941 units in July 2023.

Electric Vehicles

TVS iQube Electric recorded sales of 13,306 units in July 2023 as against sales of 6,304 units in July 2022.

TVS iQube continues to receive very positive customer acceptance and has crossed the sales milestone of 150,000 units. The scooter is now available in over 316 touch points across 196 cities. TVS iQube is now available in Nepal as well.

International Business

The Company's total exports registered sales of 89,213 units in July 2023 as against 112,032 units July 2022. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 77,077 units in July 2023 as against 97,716 units July 2022.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 13,670 units in July 2023 as against 14,981 units July 2022.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in /the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

