Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 28: TVS Motor Company's operating revenue grew by 10% at Rs. 9,097 Crores for the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs. 8,245 Crores reported in the quarter ended December 2023.

The Company's Operating EBITDA grew by 17% at Rs. 1,081 Crores for the third quarter of 2024-25 as against EBITDA of Rs. 924 Crores in third quarter of 2023-24. The Company's Operating EBITDA margin for the quarter is highest at 11.9% as against Operating EBITDA margin of 11.2% reported in the third quarter of 2023-24. The Company's Profit Before Tax (PBT) grew by 8% at Rs. 837 Crores for the third quarter of 2024-25 as against PBT of Rs. 775 Crores in third quarter of 2023-24. PBT for the quarter includes fair valuation loss of Rs. 41 Crores as against gain of Rs.65 Crores during Q3 of last year.

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports grew by 10% registering 12.12 Lakh units in the quarter ended December 2024 as against 11.01 Lakh units in the quarter ended December 2023. Motorcycle sales grew by 6% registering 5.56 Lakh units in the quarter ended December 2024 as against 5.23 Lakh units in the quarter ended December 2023. Scooter sales for the quarter ended December 2024 grew by 22% at 4.93 Lakh units as against 4.04 Lakh units in the third quarter of 2023-24. Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review is at 0.29 Lakh units as against 0.38 Lakh units during third quarter of 2023-24.

Electric Scooter sales for the quarter ended December 2024 grew by 57% at 0.76 lakh units as against 0.48 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2023.

Cumulative nine months results

Operating revenue grew by 13% at Rs. 26,701 Crores for nine months ended December 2024 as against Rs. 23,608 Crores for the nine months ended December 2023.

The Company's Operating EBITDA grew by 21% at Rs. 3,121 Crores for nine months ended December 2024 as against EBITDA of Rs. 2,588 Crores for the nine months ended December 2023. The Company's PBT grew by 19% at Rs. 2,517 Crores for the nine months ended December 2024 as against Rs. 2,109 Crores during nine months ended December 2023. The Company's PAT grew by 16% at Rs. 1,858 Crores for the nine months ended December 2024 as against Rs. 1,598 Crores during nine months ended December 2023.

The Company's two-wheeler sales including exports grew by 14% registering 34.29 Lakh units in the nine months ended December 2024 as against 30.13 Lakh units registered in the nine months ended December 2023. Motorcycle sales grew by 10% registering 16.31 Lakh units in the nine months ended December 2024 as against 14.79 Lakh units in nine months ended December 2023. Scooter sales for the nine months ended December 2024 grew by 19% registering 14.01 Lakh units as against the sales of 11.74 Lakh units in the nine months ended December 2023. The Company's two-wheeler exports grew by 19% at 7.78 Lakh units in the nine months ended December 2024 as against 6.52 Lakh units in the nine months ended December 2023. Total three-wheeler sales is at 0.98 Lakh units for the nine months ended December 2024 as against 1.16 Lakh units during nine months ended December 2023. Electric vehicles grew by 40% registering sales of 2.03 Lakh units for the nine months ended December 2024 as against 1.44 Lakh units during the nine months ended December 2023.

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

