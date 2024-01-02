NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 2: TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 301,898 units in December 2023 with a growth of 25% as against 242,012 units in the month of December 2022.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 27% with sales increasing from 227,666 units in December 2022 to 290,064 units in December 2023. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 33% with sales increasing from 161,369 units in December 2022 to 214,988 units in December 2023.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 19% with sales increasing from 124,705 units in December 2022 to 148,049 units in December 2023. Scooter registered a growth of 34% with sales increasing from 76,766 units in December 2022 to 103,167 units in December 2023.

Electric Vehicle

The Company sold 11,232 units in December 2023 as against sales of 11,071 units in December 2022.

International Business

The Company's total exports grew by 8% increasing from 79,402 units registered in December 2022 to 85,391 units in December 2023. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 13% with sales increasing from 66,297 units registered in December 2022 to 75,076 units in December 2023. The markets in IB have shown positive growth and the momentum will further improve.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 11,834 units in December 2023 as against 14,346 units in December 2022.

Third Quarter Sales Performance

During the third quarter of the current financial year, two-wheelers posted a robust growth of 27% with sales of 10.6 lakh units as against sales of 8.4 lakh units in the third quarter of FY 22-23. Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 0.38 lakh units in the third quarter of the current year as against 0.43 lakh units in the third quarter of FY 22-23. Two-wheeler sales include EV sales of 0.48 lakh units in the third quarter of FY 23-24 as against 0.29 lakh units in the third quarter of FY 22-23 with a growth of 65%.

